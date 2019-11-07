Here are the largest auto insurance companies in Missouri, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Car insurance shopping tip

Many insurers offer a car insurance discount for going paperless. If you like getting bills and policies by email and online, this is a good option.

Largest auto insurance companies in Missouri

Rank in Missouri Company Market share % in Missouri 1 State Farm 22.23 2 American Family Insurance 13.01 3 Progressive 10.87 4 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 7.14 5 Liberty Mutual 6.25 6 Shelter Insurance 5.37 7 Farmers Insurance 5.27 8 USAA 4.29 9 Allstate Corp. 4.24 10 Auto Club Exchange 3.94 11 Nationwide 2.92 12 Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance 2.38 13 Travelers 2.24 14 Auto-Owners Insurance 0.96 15 The Hartford 0.87 16 Grinnell Mutual 0.74 17 Cameron Mutual 0.63 18 COUNTRY Financial 0.62 19 Traders Insurance Co. 0.59 20 State Auto 0.52 21 American National 0.5 22 MetLife 0.39 23 The Cincinnati Insurance Cos. 0.3 24 Sentry 0.29 25 Columbia Insurance 0.28 26 Alfa Mutual Group 0.27 27 Markel 0.27 28 Safe Auto Insurance Group Inc. 0.24 29 Chubb 0.23 30 General Electric Co. 0.18 31 ACUITY A Mutual Insurance Co. 0.17 32 Amica 0.14 33 AssuranceAmerica 0.13 34 Horace Mann 0.13 35 National General Holdings Corp. 0.13 36 Wisconsin Reinsurance Corp. 0.13 37 Root Insurance Co. 0.11 38 United Home Insurance Co. 0.1 39 Warrior Invictus Holding Co. 0.1 40 Cornerstone National Ins Co. 0.1 41 Home State Insurance Grp Inc. 0.09 42 Madison Mutual Ins Co. (Illinois) 0.09 43 Kemper 0.08 44 California Casualty 0.07 45 PURE 0.07 46 SECURA Insurance Companies 0.06 47 AIG 0.05 48 United Fire Group Inc. 0.03 49 Tokio Marine 0.03 50 Tiptree Inc. 0.02 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for private passenger auto insurance.



