Cheap Car Insurance in Missouri 2019

Average Missouri premiums by company





Insurance increase after a speeding ticket

Missouri drivers who get a speeding ticket end up paying an average insurance increase of 30%, higher than the nationwide average increase.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase Missouri $1,615/year $2,101/year 30% Nationwide average 26%

Insurance increase after an accident

Missouri drivers who caused an accident saw an average insurance increase of 47%, much higher than the national average increase. This makes Missouri one of the most expensive places for insurance increases after a speeding ticket.

State Clean driving record Chargeable accident, no injury % increase Missouri $1,615/year $2,373/year 47% Nationwide average 36%

Average auto insurance premiums in Missouri cities

St. Louis drivers pay the most for auto insurance among the Missouri cities we analyzed.

City Average annual premium Ballwin $1,499 Blue Springs $1,512 Columbia $1,523 Florissant $1,718 Independence $1,612 Jefferson City $1,476 Joplin $1,577 Kansas City $1,700 Lees Summit $1,330 O'Fallon $1,527 Saint Charles $1,600 Saint Joseph $1,489 St. Louis $1,800 Saint Peters $1,528 Springfield $1,522





You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) when:

Law enforcement requests it

You renew vehicle registration

Penalties for not having auto insurance in Missouri

Violation is punishable as a class D misdemeanor, which carries a fine up to $500.

Subsequent violation is punishable by a fine up to $500, 15 days in jail, or both.

Knowingly or intentionally possessing a fraudulent insurance identification card. (including mobile images) is a class B misdemeanor (punishable up to 6 months imprisonment).

Producing or otherwise distributing a fraudulent insurance ID card, including an image displayed on a mobile electronic device, is a class E felony punishable by up to four years imprisonment.

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 26, 2019