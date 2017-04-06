Cheap Car Insurance in Missouri 2019

Cheapest car insurance companies in Missouri

Average Missouri premiums by company

Company
Average yearly premium in Missouri
The Hartford

$1,259
Shelter Insurance

$1,349
Farm Bureau

$1,358
AAA Insurance/Auto Club

$1,469
American Family Insurance

$1,486
Travelers Insurance

$1,510
Nationwide Insurance

$1,537
State Farm

$1,571
Farmers Insurance

$1,586
Liberty Mutual

$1,612
Allied

$1,630
USAA (must have a military affiliation)

$1,655
Allstate Insurance

$1,704
Safeco

$1,742
Progressive Insurance

$1,777
Esurance

$2,019


Average car insurance premiums in Missouri

Insurance increase after a speeding ticket

Missouri drivers who get a speeding ticket end up paying an average insurance increase of 30%, higher than the nationwide average increase.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase
Missouri $1,615/year $2,101/year 30%
Nationwide average 26%

Insurance increase after an accident

Missouri drivers who caused an accident saw an average insurance increase of 47%, much higher than the national average increase. This makes Missouri one of the most expensive places for insurance increases after a speeding ticket.

State Clean driving record Chargeable accident, no injury % increase
Missouri $1,615/year $2,373/year 47%
Nationwide average 36%

Average auto insurance premiums in Missouri cities

St. Louis drivers pay the most for auto insurance among the Missouri cities we analyzed.

City

Average annual premium
Ballwin

$1,499
Blue Springs

$1,512
Columbia

$1,523
Florissant

$1,718
Independence

$1,612
Jefferson City

$1,476
Joplin

$1,577
Kansas City

$1,700
Lees Summit

$1,330
O'Fallon

$1,527
Saint Charles

$1,600
Saint Joseph

$1,489
St. Louis

$1,800
Saint Peters

$1,528
Springfield

$1,522


Required car insurance in Missouri

You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) when:

  • Law enforcement requests it
  • You renew vehicle registration

Penalties for not having auto insurance in Missouri

  • Violation is punishable as a class D misdemeanor, which carries a fine up to $500.
  • Subsequent violation is punishable by a fine up to $500, 15 days in jail, or both.
  • Knowingly or intentionally possessing a fraudulent insurance identification card. (including mobile images) is a class B misdemeanor (punishable up to 6 months imprisonment).
  • Producing or otherwise distributing a fraudulent insurance ID card, including an image displayed on a mobile electronic device, is a class E felony punishable by up to four years imprisonment.

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 26, 2019

