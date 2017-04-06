Cheap Car Insurance in Missouri 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes
Average Missouri premiums by company
|Company
Average yearly premium in Missouri
|The Hartford
$1,259
|Shelter Insurance
$1,349
|Farm Bureau
$1,358
|AAA Insurance/Auto Club
$1,469
|American Family Insurance
$1,486
|Travelers Insurance
$1,510
|Nationwide Insurance
$1,537
|State Farm
$1,571
|Farmers Insurance
$1,586
|Liberty Mutual
$1,612
|Allied
$1,630
|USAA (must have a military affiliation)
$1,655
|Allstate Insurance
$1,704
|Safeco
$1,742
|Progressive Insurance
$1,777
|Esurance
$2,019
Insurance increase after a speeding ticket
Missouri drivers who get a speeding ticket end up paying an average insurance increase of 30%, higher than the nationwide average increase.
|State
|Clean driving record
|Speeding ticket
|% increase
|Missouri
|$1,615/year
|$2,101/year
|30%
|Nationwide average
|26%
Insurance increase after an accident
Missouri drivers who caused an accident saw an average insurance increase of 47%, much higher than the national average increase. This makes Missouri one of the most expensive places for insurance increases after a speeding ticket.
|State
|Clean driving record
|Chargeable accident, no injury
|% increase
|Missouri
|$1,615/year
|$2,373/year
|47%
|Nationwide average
|36%
Average auto insurance premiums in Missouri cities
St. Louis drivers pay the most for auto insurance among the Missouri cities we analyzed.
|City
Average annual premium
|Ballwin
$1,499
|Blue Springs
$1,512
|Columbia
$1,523
|Florissant
$1,718
|Independence
|
|Jefferson City
|
|Joplin
|
|Kansas City
$1,700
|Lees Summit
$1,330
|O'Fallon
$1,527
|Saint Charles
|
|Saint Joseph
|
|St. Louis
$1,800
|Saint Peters
$1,528
|Springfield
$1,522
You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) when:
- Law enforcement requests it
- You renew vehicle registration
Penalties for not having auto insurance in Missouri
- Violation is punishable as a class D misdemeanor, which carries a fine up to $500.
- Subsequent violation is punishable by a fine up to $500, 15 days in jail, or both.
- Knowingly or intentionally possessing a fraudulent insurance identification card. (including mobile images) is a class B misdemeanor (punishable up to 6 months imprisonment).
- Producing or otherwise distributing a fraudulent insurance ID card, including an image displayed on a mobile electronic device, is a class E felony punishable by up to four years imprisonment.
Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America
Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.
Updated Aug. 26, 2019