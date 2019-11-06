Here are the largest auto insurance companies in Montana, based on policy premiums in the state in 2018.

Car insurance shopping tip

Many insurers offer an auto insurance discount for getting bills and policies online rather than by mail.

Largest auto insurance companies in Montana

Rank in Montana Company Market share % in Montana 1 State Farm 22.04 2 Progressive 13.67 3 Liberty Mutual 12.41 4 Farmers Insurance 8.5 5 USAA 7.49 6 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 5.9 7 Mountain West Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. 5.45 8 Allstate Corp. 3.97 9 Travelers 3.9 10 National General Holdings Corp. 2.78 11 The Hartford 2.45 12 Nationwide 1.57 13 CSAA Insurance Exchange 1.36 14 Farmers Alliance Cos. 1.18 15 American Family Insurance 1.1 16 Kemper 0.69 17 American National 0.55 18 MetLife 0.54 19 QBE 0.49 20 Markel 0.48 21 ACUITY A Mutual Insurance Co. 0.45 22 The Cincinnati Insurance Cos. 0.39 23 EMC Insurance 0.39 24 Chubb 0.35 25 Horace Mann 0.31 26 Mutual of Enumclaw 0.22 27 AIG 0.21 28 Global Indemnity 0.2 29 PURE 0.17 30 Munich Re 0.17 31 Hallmark 0.17 32 Amica 0.1 33 California Casualty 0.1 34 Root Insurance Co. 0.08 35 United Fire Group Inc. 0.06 36 Tokio Marine 0.04 37 Assurant 0.04 38 Tiptree Inc. 0.03 39 Sentry 0.03 40 Pharmacists Mutual 0.01 41 General Electric Co. 0.01 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for private passenger auto insurance.



