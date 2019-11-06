Here are the largest auto insurance companies in Nebraska, based on the amount of premiums for policies sold in the state in 2018.

Car insurance shopping tip

Many insurers offer an auto insurance discount for going paperless. If you like getting bills and policies online instead of by mail, this is a good option.

Largest auto insurance companies in Nebraska

Rank in Nebraska Company Market share % in Nebraska 1 State Farm 21.45 2 Progressive 13.91 3 Farmers Mutual Insurance Co. of Nebraska 8.95 4 American Family Insurance 8.31 5 Farm Bureau Financial Services 6.67 6 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 6.13 7 Allstate Corp. 4.9 8 Nationwide 4.9 9 USAA 4.45 10 Farmers Insurance 3.15 11 Liberty Mutual 2.27 12 Travelers 1.97 13 Shelter Insurance 1.78 14 Sentry 1.48 15 Auto-Owners Insurance 1.43 16 Nodak Mutual Group Inc. 1.33 17 North Star Mutual Insurance Co 0.89 18 Auto Club Insurance Association 0.84 19 Grinnell Mutual 0.58 20 MetLife 0.46 21 IMT 0.44 22 The Hartford 0.43 23 Horace Mann 0.43 24 National General Holdings Corp. 0.39 25 Farmers Alliance Cos. 0.34 26 EMC Insurance 0.31 27 Donegal 0.28 28 Columbia Insurance 0.23 29 United Fire Group Inc. 0.22 30 Encova Insurance 0.22 31 Amica 0.16 32 American National 0.13 33 Markel 0.11 34 California Casualty 0.07 35 The Cincinnati Insurance Cos. 0.06 36 Chubb 0.05 37 W. R. Berkley Corp. 0.04 38 Farmers Mutual Hail 0.04 39 PURE 0.03 40 Munich Re 0.02 41 Tokio Marine 0.02 42 Pharmacists Mutual 0.02 43 Midwest Family 0.02 44 Root Insurance Co. 0.01 45 WT Holdings Inc. 0.01 46 Assurant 0.01 47 AIG 0.01 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums in 2018 for private passenger car insurance.



