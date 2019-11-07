Here are the largest auto insurance companies in New Jersey, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Car insurance shopping tip

Compare car insurance quotes from at least a few companies. Shopping around can potentially save you hundreds of dollars a year because rates vary widely among insurers.

Largest auto insurance companies in New Jersey

Rank in New Jersey Company Market share % in New Jersey 1 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 21.79 2 NJM Insurance 13.1 3 Progressive 11.6 4 Allstate Corp. 10.48 5 Plymouth Rock of New Jersey 7.77 6 State Farm 7.66 7 Liberty Mutual 6.98 8 USAA 3.89 9 Travelers 3.63 10 Farmers Insurance 2.78 11 MetLife 1.74 12 CSAA Insurance Exchange 1.59 13 National General Holdings Corp. 0.67 14 Selective 0.6 15 Amica 0.57 16 RFH Special Purpose I LLC 0.56 17 Citizens United Reciprocall Exchange 0.56 18 Chubb 0.53 19 The Hanover Insurance Group 0.46 20 Mercury Insurance 0.36 21 Nationwide 0.35 22 American Family Insurance 0.32 23 The Hartford 0.29 24 Penn National Insurance 0.26 25 California Casualty 0.19 26 American National 0.19 27 MAPFRE 0.17 28 Rider Insurance Co. 0.15 29 AIG 0.14 30 Markel 0.13 31 Metromile Insurance Co. 0.12 32 PURE 0.08 33 Assurant 0.06 34 General Electric Co. 0.05 35 Munich Re 0.04 36 Tokio Marine 0.04 37 Norfolk & Dedham Group 0.04 38 The Cincinnati Insurance Cos. 0.02 39 Sentry 0.01 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for private passenger car insurance.



