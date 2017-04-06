Cheap Car Insurance in New Jersey 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue





Insurance increase after a speeding ticket

New Jersey drivers who get a speeding ticket end up paying an average insurance increase of 24%, about the same as the nationwide average increase.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase New Jersey $2,021/year $2,504/year 24% Nationwide average 26%

Insurance increase after an accident

New Jersey drivers who cause an accident get an average insurance increase of 32%, less than the national average increase.

State Clean driving record Chargeable accident, no injury % increase New Jersey $2,021/year $2,659/year 32% Nationwide average 36%

Average premiums in New Jersey cities

Car owners in Irvington pay the most for auto insurance among the New Jersey cities we examined.

City Average annual premium Asbury Park $1,796 Atlantic City $2,126 Bayonne $2,072 Belleville $2,019 Bloomfield $2,186 Brick $1,894 Camden $2,363 Cherry Hill $1,869 Clementon $2,023 Clifton $2,134 East Orange $2,459 Edison $1,959 Egg Harbor Township $1,860 Elizabeth $2,471 Hackensack $1,906 Irvington $2,502 Jersey City $2,081 Lakewood $1,886 Linden $2,192 Manchester Township $1,664 Mays Landing $1,771 Mount Laurel $1,670 Neptune $2,049 Newark $2,436 North Bergen $2,095 Orange $2,254 Paterson $2,449 Perth Amboy $2,292 Piscataway $2,042 Plainfield $2,154 Sicklerville $2,119 Somerset $1,898 Toms River $1,800 Trenton $2,073 Union $2,239 Union City $1,933 Vineland $2,068 Williamstown $1,929 Willingboro $2,191

Required car insurance in New Jersey

New Jersey has three types of car insurance policies: Standard, basic and special. The "standard" policy is similar to coverage in other states. The "basic" policy has much less coverage and will be cheaper. It was created in an effort to get more New Jersey drivers to buy car insurance.





The trade-off with a "basic" policy: You may save money but you can be sued for car accident costs you're responsible for that your policy doesn't cover. The New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance says the "basic" policy "should be considered by those with few family responsibilities and few real assets," such as young drivers who are getting their first jobs.

The "special policy" is only available to New Jersey drivers who have federal Medicaid with hospitalization benefits.

"Basic" policy insurance:

No liability coverage is included, but there's an option for $10,000 bodily injury liability per accident.

$5,000 property damage liability per accident.

$15,000 in personal injury protection (PIP).

Uninsured motorist (UM) coverage not required.

You have a limited right to sue if you buy a New Jersey "basic" policy. You can sue an at-fault driver for medical bills and pain and suffering only under certain circumstances, such as permanent injury, loss of a body part or serious disfigurement.

You can buy a "basic" policy from any New Jersey auto insurance agent.

"Special Automobile Insurance Policy" (SAIP):

Also called dollar-a-day car insurance in New Jersey.

Available only to people who are on federal Medicaid with hospitalization benefits.

An insurance agent can tell you if you're eligible by looking at your Medicaid card number.

This is medical-only insurance with limited benefits: It covers your emergency treatment after a car accident and treatment of serious brain and spinal cord injuries up to $250,000. It also has a $10,000 death benefit.

It costs $360 a year if you pay up-front, or $365 if you pay in two installments.

You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in New Jersey when:

Law enforcement requests it.

You renew vehicle registration.

Your vehicle is involved in a car accident.

Penalties for not having auto insurance in New Jersey

First offense: $100-$300 fine, plus community service; license suspended for one year, but may be reduced or eliminated with satisfactory proof of motor vehicle liability insurance to the court at the time of the hearing.

Subsequent conviction results in 14 days imprisonment and forfeiture of rights to operate a motor vehicle for two years, up to a $5,000 fine and 30 days community service

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 27, 2019