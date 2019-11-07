Here are the largest auto insurance companies in Nevada, ranked by premiums for policies they sold in the state.

Car insurance shopping tip

Ask your car insurance agent to review all the possible discounts. That way you know you’re getting all the savings possible.

Largest auto insurance companies in Nevada

Rank in Nevada Company Market share % in Nevada 1 State Farm 17.54 2 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 15.2 3 Progressive 11.19 4 Allstate Corp. 9.36 5 Farmers Insurance 7.78 6 USAA 6.19 7 CSAA Insurance Exchange 5.02 8 Liberty Mutual 4.94 9 American Family Insurance 3.22 10 Travelers 2.22 11 Key Insurance Co. 2.2 12 The Hartford 2 13 American Access Casualty Co. 1.71 14 Nationwide 1.23 15 American National 1.1 16 COUNTRY Financial 1.05 17 MetLife 0.82 18 Sentry 0.76 19 Loya Insurance 0.67 20 Premier Holdings, LLC 0.62 21 Western National Insurance 0.54 22 ACUITY A Mutual Insurance Co. 0.53 23 Mercury Insurance 0.38 24 Horace Mann 0.38 25 Nodak Mutual Group Inc. 0.33 26 National General Holdings Corp. 0.32 27 National Direct Insurance Co. 0.31 28 Hallmark 0.29 29 Shelter Insurance 0.25 30 Amica 0.24 31 American European 0.24 32 CSE Insurance 0.23 33 GoAuto Insurance Co. 0.21 34 Chubb 0.18 35 California Casualty 0.15 36 Badger Mutual Insurance Co. 0.12 37 Kemper 0.1 38 PURE 0.06 39 Markel 0.06 40 AIG 0.06 41 Auto-Owners Insurance 0.05 42 Munich Re 0.05 43 Global Indemnity 0.03 44 Tokio Marine 0.02 45 Assurant 0.02 46 Central Insurance Companies 0.01 47 General Electric Co. 0.01 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for private passenger auto insurance.



