Cheap Car Insurance in Nevada 2019

Average Nevada auto insurance premiums by company
|Company
|
Average yearly premium
|The Hartford
|
$1,544
|American Family Insurance
|
$1,667
|Esurance
|
$1,675
|Travelers
|
$1,712
|Farmers Insurance
|
$1,769
|AAA Insurance/Auto Club
|
$1,772
|State Farm
|
$1,797
|Progressive Insurance
|
$1,870
|Allstate
|
$1,894
|USAA (must have a military affiliation to buy from USAA)
|
$1,937
|Liberty Mutual
|
$2,002
|American National Insurance
|
$2,026
|Nationwide Insurance
|
$2,038
Insurance increase after a speeding ticket
Nevada drivers who get a speeding ticket pay an average insurance increase of 19%, lower than the nationwide average increase.
|State
|Clean driving record
|Speeding ticket
|% increase
|Nevada
|$1,813/year
|$2,149/year
|19%
|Nationwide average
|26%
Average premiums in Nevada cities
Car owners in North Las Vegas pay the most for auto insurance among the Nevada cities we examined.
|City
|
Average annual premium
|Carson City
|
$1,577
|Henderson
|
$1,834
|Las Vegas
|
$1,874
|North Las Vegas
|
$1,955
|Pahrump
|
$1,411
|Reno
|
$1,593
|Sparks
|
$1,637
Minimum car insurance in Nevada
Nevada requires car owners to buy only one type of auto insurance: Liability. But for many drivers, having only the minimum state-required insurance isn't enough. Here's an overview of required coverage.
You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) when:
- Law enforcement requests it
- You renew vehicle registration
Penalties for not having auto insurance in Nevada
- Misdemeanor, court may impose fine of not more than $1,000.
- Civil penalties of $600-$1,000 fine, suspension of license and registration
Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America
Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.
Updated Aug. 26, 2019