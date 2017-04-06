Cheap Car Insurance in Nevada 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue





Average Nevada auto insurance premiums by company





Insurance increase after a speeding ticket

Nevada drivers who get a speeding ticket pay an average insurance increase of 19%, lower than the nationwide average increase.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase Nevada $1,813/year $2,149/year 19% Nationwide average 26%

Average premiums in Nevada cities

Car owners in North Las Vegas pay the most for auto insurance among the Nevada cities we examined.

City Average annual premium Carson City $1,577 Henderson $1,834 Las Vegas $1,874 North Las Vegas $1,955 Pahrump $1,411 Reno $1,593 Sparks $1,637

Minimum car insurance in Nevada

Nevada requires car owners to buy only one type of auto insurance: Liability. But for many drivers, having only the minimum state-required insurance isn't enough. Here's an overview of required coverage.





You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) when:

Law enforcement requests it

You renew vehicle registration

Penalties for not having auto insurance in Nevada

Misdemeanor, court may impose fine of not more than $1,000.

Civil penalties of $600-$1,000 fine, suspension of license and registration

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 26, 2019