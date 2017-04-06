Cheap Car Insurance in Nevada 2019

Cheapest auto insurance companies in Nevada

Average Nevada auto insurance premiums by company

Company
Average yearly premium
The Hartford

$1,544
American Family Insurance

$1,667
Esurance

$1,675
Travelers

$1,712
Farmers Insurance

$1,769
AAA Insurance/Auto Club

$1,772
State Farm

$1,797
Progressive Insurance

$1,870
Allstate

$1,894
USAA (must have a military affiliation to buy from USAA)

$1,937
Liberty Mutual

$2,002
American National Insurance

$2,026
Nationwide Insurance

$2,038


Average auto insurance premiums in Nevada

Insurance increase after a speeding ticket

Nevada drivers who get a speeding ticket pay an average insurance increase of 19%, lower than the nationwide average increase.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase
Nevada $1,813/year $2,149/year 19%
Nationwide average 26%

Average premiums in Nevada cities

Car owners in North Las Vegas pay the most for auto insurance among the Nevada cities we examined.

City

Average annual premium
Carson City

$1,577
Henderson

$1,834
Las Vegas

$1,874
North Las Vegas

$1,955
Pahrump

$1,411
Reno

$1,593
Sparks

$1,637

Minimum car insurance in Nevada

Nevada requires car owners to buy only one type of auto insurance: Liability. But for many drivers, having only the minimum state-required insurance isn't enough. Here's an overview of required coverage.


Required auto insurance coverage in Nevada

You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) when:

  • Law enforcement requests it
  • You renew vehicle registration

Penalties for not having auto insurance in Nevada

  • Misdemeanor, court may impose fine of not more than $1,000.
  • Civil penalties of $600-$1,000 fine, suspension of license and registration

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 26, 2019

