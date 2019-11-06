Here are the largest auto insurance companies in New York, based on premiums for policies sold in the state.

Car insurance shopping tip

Prices for the same coverage can vary significantly among insurance companies. Compare car insurance quotes from multiple companies. Shopping around can potentially save you hundreds of dollars each year.

Largest auto insurance companies in New York

Rank in New York Company Market share % in New York 1 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 32.58 2 Allstate Corp. 13.57 3 State Farm 12.56 4 Progressive 10.57 5 Liberty Mutual 5.45 6 Travelers 3.88 7 USAA 3.02 8 NYCM Insurance 2.61 9 National General Holdings Corp. 2.41 10 Nationwide 1.93 11 MetLife 1.39 12 The Hartford 1.05 13 Farmers Insurance 0.96 14 Erie Insurance 0.84 15 Chubb 0.77 16 American Family Insurance 0.77 17 Country-Wide Insurance Co. 0.68 18 Amica 0.64 19 Kemper 0.62 20 The Hanover Insurance Group 0.54 21 Utica National Insurance Group 0.48 22 Preferred Mutual Insurance Co. 0.48 23 Plymouth Rock Co. 0.25 24 Markel 0.23 25 AIG 0.2 26 Maidstone Insurance Co. 0.2 27 American National 0.16 28 Mercury Insurance 0.16 29 PURE 0.16 30 The Cincinnati Insurance Cos. 0.12 31 Merchants Insurance 0.12 32 CSAA Insurance Exchange 0.12 33 WT Holdings Inc. 0.1 34 General Electric Co. 0.07 35 Munich Re 0.05 36 Assurant 0.05 37 Virginia Farm Bureau Federation 0.05 38 Central Insurance Companies 0.04 39 Tokio Marine 0.03 40 Sterling Insurance 0.03 41 QBE 0.01 42 Sentry 0.01 43 Global Indemnity 0.01 44 Tiptree Inc. 0.01 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for private passenger car insurance.



