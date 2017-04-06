Cheap Car Insurance in New York 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes
Average New York auto insurance premiums by company
|Company
Click to see reviews
|
Average annual premium in New York
|Kemper
|
$1,564
|Safeco
|
$1,670
|Erie Insurance
|
$1,679
|Travelers Insurance
|
$1,748
|Tri-State Consumer Insurance
|
$1,844
|The Hartford
|
$1,851
|Amica
|
$1,856
|AAA Insurance/Auto Club
|
$1,872
|MetLife
|
$1,899
|Allstate
|
$1,990
|USAA (must have a military affiliation to apply)
|
$2,010
|Nationwide Insurance
|
$2,060
|Liberty Mutual
|
$2,079
|21st Century Insurance
|
$2,122
|Farmers
|
$2,139
|State Farm
|
$2,164
|Esurance
|
$2,182
|American National
|
$2,251
|Mercury Insurance
|
$2,362
|National General
|
$2,367
|Progressive Insurance
|
$2,373
|COUNTRY
|
$2,629
Insurance increase after a speeding ticket
New York drivers who get a speeding ticket end up paying an average insurance increase of 20%, less than the nationwide average increase.
|State
|Clean driving record
|Speeding ticket
|% increase
|New York
|$2,153/year
|$2,592/year
|20%
|Nationwide average
|26%
Insurance increase after an accident
New York drivers who cause an accident get an average insurance increase of 22%, less than the national average.
|State
|Clean driving record
|Chargeable accident, no injury
|% increase
|New York
|$2,153/year
|$2,636/year
|22%
|Nationwide average
|36%
Insurance increase after a DUI
If you're convicted of a DUI in New York, the average premium increase at renewal time is 22%.
|Clean record
|DUI
|% increase
|New York
|
$2,153/year
|
$2,632/year
|
22%
Average premiums in New York cities
Car owners in Springfield Gardens, a neighborhood in Queens, pay the most for auto insurance among the New York cities we examined.
|City
|
Average annual premium
|Albany
|
$1,932
|Amityville
|
$2,301
|Arverne
|
$2,514
|Astoria
|
$2,247
|Auburn
|
$1,675
|Bay Shore
|
$2,319
|Binghamton
|
$1,590
|Brentwood
|
$2,392
|Bronx
|
$2,610
|Brooklyn
|
$2,524
|Buffalo
|
$2,019
|Central Islip
|
$2,511
|Corona
|
$2,402
|East Elmhurst
|
$2,368
|Elmhurst
|
$2,177
|Elmira
|
$1,587
|Elmont
|
$2,583
|Endicott
|
$1,603
|Far Rockaway
|
$2,563
|Flushing
|
$2,238
|Forest Hills
|
$2,042
|Freeport
|
$2,502
|Hempstead
|
$2,528
|Huntington Station
|
$2,430
|Ithaca
|
$1,542
|Jamaica
|
$2,687
|Jamestown
|
$1,546
|Liverpool
|
$1,552
|Lockport
|
$1,898
|Long Beach
|
$2,291
|Middletown
|
$2,165
|Mount Vernon
|
$2,552
|New Rochelle
|
$2,154
|New York
|
$2,282
|Newburgh
|
$2,033
|Niagara Falls
|
$1,748
|Ozone Park
|
$2,531
|Patchogue
|
$2,037
|Poughkeepsie
|
$2,055
|Queens Village
|
$2,557
|Ridgewood
|
$2,519
|Rochester
|
$1,800
|Rome
|
$1,495
|Saint Albans
|
$2,736
|Schenectady
|
$1,777
|South Ozone Park
|
$2,508
|South Richmond Hill
|
$2,412
|Spring Valley
|
$2,223
|Springfield Gardens
|
$2,817
|Staten Island
|
$2,335
|Syracuse
|
$1,911
|Tonawanda
|
$1,694
|Troy
|
$1,862
|Uniondale
|
$2,648
|Utica
|
$1,842
|Valley Stream
|
$2,666
|Watertown
|
$1,585
|West Babylon
|
$2,297
|Westbury
|
$2,078
|White Plains
|
$2,092
|Woodside
|
$2,285
|Yonkers
|
$2,338
You must show your insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in New York when:
- Law enforcement requests it
- You renew vehicle registration
Penalties for not having car insurance in New York
- Fine of $150 to $1,500, up to 15 days in jail, or both.
- Must also pay a $750 civil penalty.
Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America
Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.
Updated Aug. 22, 2019
More: