Cheap Car Insurance in New York 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue





Average New York auto insurance premiums by company





Insurance increase after a speeding ticket

New York drivers who get a speeding ticket end up paying an average insurance increase of 20%, less than the nationwide average increase.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase New York $2,153/year $2,592/year 20% Nationwide average 26%

Insurance increase after an accident

New York drivers who cause an accident get an average insurance increase of 22%, less than the national average.

State Clean driving record Chargeable accident, no injury % increase New York $2,153/year $2,636/year 22% Nationwide average 36%

Insurance increase after a DUI

If you're convicted of a DUI in New York, the average premium increase at renewal time is 22%.

Clean record DUI % increase New York $2,153/year $2,632/year 22%

Average premiums in New York cities

Car owners in Springfield Gardens, a neighborhood in Queens, pay the most for auto insurance among the New York cities we examined.

City Average annual premium Albany $1,932 Amityville $2,301 Arverne $2,514 Astoria $2,247 Auburn $1,675 Bay Shore $2,319 Binghamton $1,590 Brentwood $2,392 Bronx $2,610 Brooklyn $2,524 Buffalo $2,019 Central Islip $2,511 Corona $2,402 East Elmhurst $2,368 Elmhurst $2,177 Elmira $1,587 Elmont $2,583 Endicott $1,603 Far Rockaway $2,563 Flushing $2,238 Forest Hills $2,042 Freeport $2,502 Hempstead $2,528 Huntington Station $2,430 Ithaca $1,542 Jamaica $2,687 Jamestown $1,546 Liverpool $1,552 Lockport $1,898 Long Beach $2,291 Middletown $2,165 Mount Vernon $2,552 New Rochelle $2,154 New York $2,282 Newburgh $2,033 Niagara Falls $1,748 Ozone Park $2,531 Patchogue $2,037 Poughkeepsie $2,055 Queens Village $2,557 Ridgewood $2,519 Rochester $1,800 Rome $1,495 Saint Albans $2,736 Schenectady $1,777 South Ozone Park $2,508 South Richmond Hill $2,412 Spring Valley $2,223 Springfield Gardens $2,817 Staten Island $2,335 Syracuse $1,911 Tonawanda $1,694 Troy $1,862 Uniondale $2,648 Utica $1,842 Valley Stream $2,666 Watertown $1,585 West Babylon $2,297 Westbury $2,078 White Plains $2,092 Woodside $2,285 Yonkers $2,338





You must show your insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in New York when:

Law enforcement requests it

You renew vehicle registration

Penalties for not having car insurance in New York

Fine of $150 to $1,500, up to 15 days in jail, or both.

Must also pay a $750 civil penalty.

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 22, 2019