Cheap Car Insurance in New York 2019

Cheapest auto insurance companies in New York

Average New York auto insurance premiums by company

Company
Average annual premium in New York
Kemper

$1,564
Safeco

$1,670
Erie Insurance

$1,679
Travelers Insurance

$1,748
Tri-State Consumer Insurance

$1,844
The Hartford

$1,851
Amica

$1,856
AAA Insurance/Auto Club

$1,872
MetLife

$1,899
Allstate

$1,990
USAA (must have a military affiliation to apply)

$2,010
Nationwide Insurance

$2,060
Liberty Mutual

$2,079
21st Century Insurance

$2,122
Farmers

$2,139
State Farm

$2,164
Esurance

$2,182
American National

$2,251
Mercury Insurance

$2,362
National General

$2,367
Progressive Insurance

$2,373
COUNTRY

$2,629


Average auto insurance premiums in New York

Insurance increase after a speeding ticket

New York drivers who get a speeding ticket end up paying an average insurance increase of 20%, less than the nationwide average increase.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase
New York $2,153/year $2,592/year 20%
Nationwide average 26%

Insurance increase after an accident

New York drivers who cause an accident get an average insurance increase of 22%, less than the national average.

State Clean driving record Chargeable accident, no injury % increase
New York $2,153/year $2,636/year 22%
Nationwide average 36%

Insurance increase after a DUI

If you're convicted of a DUI in New York, the average premium increase at renewal time is 22%.

Clean record DUI % increase
New York

$2,153/year

$2,632/year

22%

Average premiums in New York cities

Car owners in Springfield Gardens, a neighborhood in Queens, pay the most for auto insurance among the New York cities we examined.

City

Average annual premium
Albany

$1,932
Amityville

$2,301
Arverne

$2,514
Astoria

$2,247
Auburn

$1,675
Bay Shore

$2,319
Binghamton

$1,590
Brentwood

$2,392
Bronx

$2,610
Brooklyn

$2,524
Buffalo

$2,019
Central Islip

$2,511
Corona

$2,402
East Elmhurst

$2,368
Elmhurst

$2,177
Elmira

$1,587
Elmont

$2,583
Endicott

$1,603
Far Rockaway

$2,563
Flushing

$2,238
Forest Hills

$2,042
Freeport

$2,502
Hempstead

$2,528
Huntington Station

$2,430
Ithaca

$1,542
Jamaica

$2,687
Jamestown

$1,546
Liverpool

$1,552
Lockport

$1,898
Long Beach

$2,291
Middletown

$2,165
Mount Vernon

$2,552
New Rochelle

$2,154
New York

$2,282
Newburgh

$2,033
Niagara Falls

$1,748
Ozone Park

$2,531
Patchogue

$2,037
Poughkeepsie

$2,055
Queens Village

$2,557
Ridgewood

$2,519
Rochester

$1,800
Rome

$1,495
Saint Albans

$2,736
Schenectady

$1,777
South Ozone Park

$2,508
South Richmond Hill

$2,412
Spring Valley

$2,223
Springfield Gardens

$2,817
Staten Island

$2,335
Syracuse

$1,911
Tonawanda

$1,694
Troy

$1,862
Uniondale

$2,648
Utica

$1,842
Valley Stream

$2,666
Watertown

$1,585
West Babylon

$2,297
Westbury

$2,078
White Plains

$2,092
Woodside

$2,285
Yonkers

$2,338


Required auto insurance in New York

You must show your insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in New York when:

  • Law enforcement requests it
  • You renew vehicle registration

Penalties for not having car insurance in New York

  • Fine of $150 to $1,500, up to 15 days in jail, or both.
  • Must also pay a $750 civil penalty.

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 22, 2019

