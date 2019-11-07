Here are the largest auto insurance companies in North Carolina, based on premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Car insurance shopping tip

Compare auto insurance quotes from multiple companies. Each company has its own way of calculating rates. Shopping around can potentially save you hundreds of dollars a year.

Largest auto insurance companies in North Carolina

Rank in North Carolina Company Market share % in North Carolina 1 State Farm 14.87 2 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 12.26 3 Nationwide 10.83 4 National General Holdings Corp. 10.14 5 North Carolina Farm Bureau Insurance 9.62 6 Allstate Corp. 8.15 7 USAA 7.54 8 Progressive 6.32 9 Erie Insurance 3.93 10 Liberty Mutual 2.82 11 Sentry 1.64 12 Travelers 1.57 13 MetLife 1.38 14 Auto-Owners Insurance 1.32 15 Carolina Motor Club Inc. 0.85 16 Discovery Insurance Co. 0.77 17 Amica 0.77 18 Kemper 0.75 19 Penn National Insurance 0.66 20 The Cincinnati Insurance Cos. 0.62 21 Central Insurance Companies 0.5 22 Horace Mann 0.5 23 American Family Insurance 0.48 24 The Hartford 0.43 25 State Auto 0.28 26 Southern General Insurance Co. 0.23 27 PURE 0.11 28 J Leon Hix Revocable Trust 0.1 29 Chubb 0.09 30 Tiptree Inc. 0.09 31 Farmers Insurance 0.07 32 Donegal 0.06 33 Tokio Marine 0.06 34 Utica National Insurance Group 0.05 35 General Electric Co. 0.05 36 Markel 0.04 37 AIG 0.03 38 The Hanover Insurance Group 0.01 39 Selective 0.01 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for private passenger auto insurance.



