Cheap Car Insurance in North Carolina 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes
Average North Carolina car insurance premiums by company
|Company
Click to see reviews
|
Average annual premium
|The Hartford
|
$1,335
|Erie Insurance
|
$1,435
|Travelers Insurance
|
$1,442
|Farm Bureau
|
$1,473
|Liberty Mutual
|
$1,494
|State Farm
|
$1,534
|Nationwide Insurance
|
$1,553
|American National
|
$1,560
|GMAC Insurance
|
$1,575
|Auto-Owners Insurance
|
$1,590
|Allstate
|
$1,598
|Safeco
|
$1,601
|Progressive Insurance
|
$1,618
|USAA (must have a military affiliation to apply)
|
$1,620
|MetLife Auto
|
$1,640
|Esurance
|
$1,641
|AAA Insurance/Auto Club
|
$1,660
|Amica
|
$1,715
|National General
|
$1,858
|The General
|
$1,898
|Dairyland Insurance
|
$1,970
Insurance increase after a speeding ticket
North Carolina drivers who get a speeding ticket end up paying an average insurance increase of 30%, more than the nationwide average increase.
|State
|Clean driving record
|Speeding ticket
|% increase
|North Carolina
|$1,603/year
|$2,088/year
|30%
|Nationwide average
|26%
Insurance increase after an accident
North Carolina drivers who cause an accident get an average insurance increase of 41%, higher than the national average increase.
|State
|Clean driving record
|Chargeable accident, no injury
|% increase
|North Carolina
|$1,603/year
|$2,268/year
|41%
|Nationwide average
|36%
Average premiums in North Carolina cities
Car owners in Wilson pay the most for auto insurance among the North Carolina cities we examined.
|City
|
Average annual premium
|Asheville
|
$1,436
|Burlington
|
$1,578
|Cary
|
$1,427
|Charlotte
|
$1,720
|Concord
|
$1,595
|Durham
|
$1,576
|Fayetteville
|
$1,746
|Gastonia
|
$1,686
|Goldsboro
|
$1,533
|Greensboro
|
$1,591
|Greenville
|
$1,662
|Hickory
|
$1,334
|High Point
|
$1,583
|Jacksonville
|
$1,667
|Kannapolis
|
$1,671
|Mooresville
|
$1,506
|Raleigh
|
$1,592
|Rocky Mount
|
$1,634
|Salisbury
|
$1,567
|Wilmington
|
$1,474
|Wilson
|
$1,784
|Winston Salem
|
$1,510
Car insurance requirements in North Carolina
North Carolina requires two main types of insurance: Liability and uninsured motorist coverage. But many people need more auto insurance than what the state requires. Without proper insurance, you can face lawsuits, and your own car damage won't be covered.
You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in North Carolina when:
- You renew vehicle registration.
Penalties for not having car insurance in North Carolina
- First offense: $50 fine and revocation of vehicle registration for 30 days.
- Second offense within three years: $100 and registration revocation.
- Third offense: $150 fine and registration revocation.
Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America
Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.
Updated Aug. 29, 2019