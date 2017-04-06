Cheap Car Insurance in North Carolina 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue





Average North Carolina car insurance premiums by company





Insurance increase after a speeding ticket

North Carolina drivers who get a speeding ticket end up paying an average insurance increase of 30%, more than the nationwide average increase.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase North Carolina $1,603/year $2,088/year 30% Nationwide average 26%

Insurance increase after an accident

North Carolina drivers who cause an accident get an average insurance increase of 41%, higher than the national average increase.

State Clean driving record Chargeable accident, no injury % increase North Carolina $1,603/year $2,268/year 41% Nationwide average 36%

Average premiums in North Carolina cities

Car owners in Wilson pay the most for auto insurance among the North Carolina cities we examined.

City Average annual premium Asheville $1,436 Burlington $1,578 Cary $1,427 Charlotte $1,720 Concord $1,595 Durham $1,576 Fayetteville $1,746 Gastonia $1,686 Goldsboro $1,533 Greensboro $1,591 Greenville $1,662 Hickory $1,334 High Point $1,583 Jacksonville $1,667 Kannapolis $1,671 Mooresville $1,506 Raleigh $1,592 Rocky Mount $1,634 Salisbury $1,567 Wilmington $1,474 Wilson $1,784 Winston Salem $1,510

Car insurance requirements in North Carolina

North Carolina requires two main types of insurance: Liability and uninsured motorist coverage. But many people need more auto insurance than what the state requires. Without proper insurance, you can face lawsuits, and your own car damage won't be covered.





You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in North Carolina when:

You renew vehicle registration.

Penalties for not having car insurance in North Carolina

First offense: $50 fine and revocation of vehicle registration for 30 days.

Second offense within three years: $100 and registration revocation.

Third offense: $150 fine and registration revocation.

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 29, 2019