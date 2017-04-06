Cheap Car Insurance in North Carolina 2019

Cheapest auto insurance companies in North Carolina

Average North Carolina car insurance premiums by company

Company
Average annual premium
The Hartford

$1,335
Erie Insurance

$1,435
Travelers Insurance

$1,442
Farm Bureau

$1,473
Liberty Mutual

$1,494
State Farm

$1,534
Nationwide Insurance

$1,553
American National

$1,560
GMAC Insurance

$1,575
Auto-Owners Insurance

$1,590
Allstate

$1,598
Safeco

$1,601
Progressive Insurance

$1,618
USAA (must have a military affiliation to apply)

$1,620
MetLife Auto

$1,640
Esurance

$1,641
AAA Insurance/Auto Club

$1,660
Amica

$1,715
National General

$1,858
The General

$1,898
Dairyland Insurance

$1,970


Average auto insurance premiums in North Carolina

Insurance increase after a speeding ticket

North Carolina drivers who get a speeding ticket end up paying an average insurance increase of 30%, more than the nationwide average increase.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase
North Carolina $1,603/year $2,088/year 30%
Nationwide average 26%

Insurance increase after an accident

North Carolina drivers who cause an accident get an average insurance increase of 41%, higher than the national average increase.

State Clean driving record Chargeable accident, no injury % increase
North Carolina $1,603/year $2,268/year 41%
Nationwide average 36%

Average premiums in North Carolina cities

Car owners in Wilson pay the most for auto insurance among the North Carolina cities we examined.

City

Average annual premium
Asheville

$1,436
Burlington

$1,578
Cary

$1,427
Charlotte

$1,720
Concord

$1,595
Durham

$1,576
Fayetteville

$1,746
Gastonia

$1,686
Goldsboro

$1,533
Greensboro

$1,591
Greenville

$1,662
Hickory

$1,334
High Point

$1,583
Jacksonville

$1,667
Kannapolis

$1,671
Mooresville

$1,506
Raleigh

$1,592
Rocky Mount

$1,634
Salisbury

$1,567
Wilmington

$1,474
Wilson

$1,784
Winston Salem

$1,510

Car insurance requirements in North Carolina

North Carolina requires two main types of insurance: Liability and uninsured motorist coverage. But many people need more auto insurance than what the state requires. Without proper insurance, you can face lawsuits, and your own car damage won't be covered.


Required auto insurance in North Carolina

You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in North Carolina when:

  • You renew vehicle registration.

Penalties for not having car insurance in North Carolina

  • First offense: $50 fine and revocation of vehicle registration for 30 days.
  • Second offense within three years: $100 and registration revocation.
  • Third offense: $150 fine and registration revocation.

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 29, 2019

