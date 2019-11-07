Here are the largest auto insurance companies in North Dakota, based on premiums for policies sold in the state in 2018.

Auto insurance shopping tip

Shopping around can potentially save you hundreds of dollars a year. Compare car insurance quotes from multiple companies because each one calculates rates differently.

Largest auto insurance companies in North Dakota

Rank in North Dakota Company Market share % in North Dakota 1 Progressive 16.58 2 State Farm 13.65 3 American Family Insurance 8.85 4 National General Holdings Corp. 8.56 5 Nodak Mutual Group Inc. 8.56 6 USAA 4.88 7 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 3.66 8 Grinnell Mutual 3.42 9 Farmers Insurance 3.29 10 Center Mutual Insurance Co. 3.13 11 Allstate Corp. 2.94 12 Auto-Owners Insurance 2.87 13 North Star Mutual Insurance Co 2.52 14 Nationwide 2.35 15 Liberty Mutual 2.34 16 COUNTRY Financial 2.02 17 MetLife 2 18 State Auto 1.89 19 Horace Mann 1.01 20 EMC Insurance 0.91 21 Auto Club Insurance Association 0.87 22 SECURA Insurance Companies 0.81 23 Northwest G.F. Mutual Insurance Co. 0.52 24 The Hartford 0.52 25 Farmers Alliance Cos. 0.32 26 Markel 0.21 27 Sentry 0.18 28 Midwest Family 0.18 29 The Cincinnati Insurance Cos. 0.17 30 American National 0.17 31 W. R. Berkley Corp. 0.1 32 RAM Mutual Insurance Co. 0.09 33 Global Indemnity 0.09 34 Munich Re 0.08 35 United Fire Group Inc. 0.07 36 Pharmacists Mutual 0.04 37 ACUITY A Mutual Insurance Co. 0.04 38 Amica 0.03 39 Root Insurance Co. 0.03 40 Assurant 0.03 41 AIG 0.02 42 Tokio Marine 0.02 43 California Casualty 0.01 44 PURE 0.01 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for private passenger car insurance.



