Here are the 50 largest auto insurance companies in Ohio, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Largest auto insurance companies in Ohio

Rank in Ohio Company Market share % in Ohio 1 State Farm 18.66 2 Progressive 14.76 3 Allstate Corp. 10.43 4 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 7.57 5 Nationwide 7.21 6 Grange Insurance 5 7 Liberty Mutual 4.56 8 Erie Insurance 3.59 9 USAA 3.01 10 American Family Insurance 2.79 11 Westfield Insurance 2.53 12 The Cincinnati Insurance Cos. 1.92 13 Auto-Owners Insurance 1.76 14 Farmers Insurance 1.58 15 Travelers 1.34 16 Safe Auto Insurance Group Inc. 1.13 17 Ohio Mutual Insurance Group 1.08 18 Western Reserve Group 1.02 19 Encova Insurance 0.99 20 State Auto 0.91 21 MetLife 0.8 22 The Hartford 0.54 23 Central Insurance Companies 0.41 24 Pekin Insurance 0.39 25 Alfa Mutual Group 0.39 26 Utica National Insurance Group 0.38 27 Sentry 0.36 28 Celina Insurance 0.31 29 National General Holdings Corp. 0.3 30 First Acceptance 0.3 31 American National 0.29 32 Auto Club Insurance Association 0.29 33 Wayne Mutual Insurance Co. 0.26 34 Hastings Mutual Insurance Co. 0.26 35 CSAA Insurance Exchange 0.23 36 The Hanover Insurance Group 0.23 37 Amica 0.2 38 Chubb 0.19 39 Goodville & German Mutual Group 0.19 40 Markel 0.17 41 Donegal 0.15 42 MAPFRE 0.15 43 Grinnell Mutual 0.14 44 Frankenmuth Insurance 0.13 45 Root Insurance Co. 0.13 46 Buckeye Insurance 0.12 47 California Casualty 0.11 48 ACUITY A Mutual Insurance Co. 0.1 49 Selective 0.09 50 Kemper 0.08 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for private passenger auto insurance.



