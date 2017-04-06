Cheap Car Insurance in Ohio 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes
Average Ohio auto insurance premiums by company
|Company
Average annual premium in Ohio
|Erie Insurance
$1,284
|Travelers Insurance
$1,308
|The Hartford
$1,335
|Grange
$1,372
|State Farm
$1,404
|Auto-Owners Insurance
$1,457
|Nationwide Insurance
$1,459
|21st Century Insurance
$1,492
|Farmers Insurance
$1,498
|American Family Insurance
$1,503
|AAA Insurance/Auto Club
$1,522
|Allstate
$1,529
|USAA (must have a military affiliation to apply)
$1,535
|Progressive Insurance
$1,567
|Liberty Mutual
$1,567
|Safeco
$1,609
|Esurance
$1,614
|The General
$1,714
|MetLife Auto
$1,830
|Allied
$1,892
Insurance increase in Ohio after a speeding ticket
Ohio drivers who get a speeding ticket pay an average insurance increase of 27%, about the same as the nationwide average increase.
|State
|Clean driving record
|Speeding ticket
|% increase
|Ohio
|$1,496/year
|$1,901/year
|27%
|Nationwide average
|26%
Insurance increase in Ohio after an accident
Ohio drivers who cause an accident get an average insurance increase of 41%, higher than the national average increase.
|State
|Clean driving record
|Chargeable accident, no injury
|% increase
|Ohio
|$1,496/year
|$2,081/year
|39%
|Nationwide average
|36%
Average insurance premiums in Ohio cities
Car owners in Youngstown are paying the most for auto insurance among the Ohio cities we examined.
|City
Average annual premium
|Akron
$1,534
|Canton
$1,487
|Cincinnati
$1,593
|Cleveland
$1,531
|Columbus
$1,580
|Dayton
$1,461
|Euclid
$1,585
|Hamilton
$1,581
|Mansfield
$1,391
|Springfield
$1,404
|Toledo
$1,602
|Warren
$1,424
|Youngstown
$1,623
Minimum car insurance in Ohio
Ohio requires only one type of insurance to legally drive: Liability insurance. But people often need more than the state-required minimum auto insurance. The minimums may not be enough if you cause an accident. And liability insurance doesn't pay for any damage to your own car.
Uninsured motorist (UM) and underinsured motorist (UIM) coverage:
UM and UIM are not required in Ohio. These coverage types pay for your injuries caused by a driver who has no liability insurance or not enough. Here's what to know:
- You can't buy UM coverage limits that are higer than your liability limits. For example, if your liability limits are 25/50, you can't buy more UM than 25/50.
- In Ohio you can also buy a form of UM called uninsured motorist property damage (UMPD) coverage. This pays for your car damage from an uninsured driver. But if you have collision coverage you don't need UMPD.
- The lowest UMPD limit you can buy in Ohio is $7,500.
- UMPD can also cover damage from a hit-and-run driver, but in Ohio you need independent corroboration (like a witness) of the hit and run.
You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) when:
- Law enforcement requests it.
- You renew vehicle registration.
Penalties for not having car insurance in Ohio
- First offense: impoundment of license and Class F suspension of the person's license or permit. A Class F suspension is lifted when you meet the conditions of financial responsibility.
- Subsequent offenses within five years of the violation: your vehicle is impounded and operating privileges are again suspended. Impoundment of license and Class C suspension of license for one year.
- If, within five years, your license is impounded two or more times and operating privileges are suspended: Class B suspension of license or permit for two years.
Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America
Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.
Updated Aug. 29, 2019