Cheap Car Insurance in Ohio 2019

Cheapest auto insurance companies in Ohio

Average Ohio auto insurance premiums by company

Company
Average annual premium in Ohio
Erie Insurance

$1,284
Travelers Insurance

$1,308
The Hartford

$1,335
Grange

$1,372
State Farm

$1,404
Auto-Owners Insurance

$1,457
Nationwide Insurance

$1,459
21st Century Insurance

$1,492
Farmers Insurance

$1,498
American Family Insurance

$1,503
AAA Insurance/Auto Club

$1,522
Allstate

$1,529
USAA (must have a military affiliation to apply)

$1,535
Progressive Insurance

$1,567
Liberty Mutual

$1,567
Safeco

$1,609
Esurance

$1,614
The General

$1,714
MetLife Auto

$1,830
Allied

$1,892


Average auto insurance premiums in Ohio

Insurance increase in Ohio after a speeding ticket

Ohio drivers who get a speeding ticket pay an average insurance increase of 27%, about the same as the nationwide average increase.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase
Ohio $1,496/year $1,901/year 27%
Nationwide average 26%

Insurance increase in Ohio after an accident

Ohio drivers who cause an accident get an average insurance increase of 41%, higher than the national average increase.

State Clean driving record Chargeable accident, no injury % increase
Ohio $1,496/year $2,081/year 39%
Nationwide average 36%

Average insurance premiums in Ohio cities

Car owners in Youngstown are paying the most for auto insurance among the Ohio cities we examined.

City

Average annual premium
Akron

$1,534
Canton

$1,487
Cincinnati

$1,593
Cleveland

$1,531
Columbus

$1,580
Dayton

$1,461
Euclid

$1,585
Hamilton

$1,581
Mansfield

$1,391
Springfield

$1,404
Toledo

$1,602
Warren

$1,424
Youngstown

$1,623

Minimum car insurance in Ohio

Ohio requires only one type of insurance to legally drive: Liability insurance. But people often need more than the state-required minimum auto insurance. The minimums may not be enough if you cause an accident. And liability insurance doesn't pay for any damage to your own car.


Required auto insurance in Ohio

Uninsured motorist (UM) and underinsured motorist (UIM) coverage:

UM and UIM are not required in Ohio. These coverage types pay for your injuries caused by a driver who has no liability insurance or not enough. Here's what to know:

  • You can't buy UM coverage limits that are higer than your liability limits. For example, if your liability limits are 25/50, you can't buy more UM than 25/50.
  • In Ohio you can also buy a form of UM called uninsured motorist property damage (UMPD) coverage. This pays for your car damage from an uninsured driver. But if you have collision coverage you don't need UMPD.
  • The lowest UMPD limit you can buy in Ohio is $7,500.
  • UMPD can also cover damage from a hit-and-run driver, but in Ohio you need independent corroboration (like a witness) of the hit and run.

You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) when:

  • Law enforcement requests it.
  • You renew vehicle registration.

Penalties for not having car insurance in Ohio

  • First offense: impoundment of license and Class F suspension of the person's license or permit. A Class F suspension is lifted when you meet the conditions of financial responsibility.
  • Subsequent offenses within five years of the violation: your vehicle is impounded and operating privileges are again suspended. Impoundment of license and Class C suspension of license for one year.
  • If, within five years, your license is impounded two or more times and operating privileges are suspended: Class B suspension of license or permit for two years.

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 29, 2019

