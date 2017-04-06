Cheap Car Insurance in Ohio 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue





Average Ohio auto insurance premiums by company





Insurance increase in Ohio after a speeding ticket

Ohio drivers who get a speeding ticket pay an average insurance increase of 27%, about the same as the nationwide average increase.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase Ohio $1,496/year $1,901/year 27% Nationwide average 26%

Insurance increase in Ohio after an accident

Ohio drivers who cause an accident get an average insurance increase of 41%, higher than the national average increase.

State Clean driving record Chargeable accident, no injury % increase Ohio $1,496/year $2,081/year 39% Nationwide average 36%

Average insurance premiums in Ohio cities

Car owners in Youngstown are paying the most for auto insurance among the Ohio cities we examined.

City Average annual premium Akron $1,534 Canton $1,487 Cincinnati $1,593 Cleveland $1,531 Columbus $1,580 Dayton $1,461 Euclid $1,585 Hamilton $1,581 Mansfield $1,391 Springfield $1,404 Toledo $1,602 Warren $1,424 Youngstown $1,623

Minimum car insurance in Ohio

Ohio requires only one type of insurance to legally drive: Liability insurance. But people often need more than the state-required minimum auto insurance. The minimums may not be enough if you cause an accident. And liability insurance doesn't pay for any damage to your own car.





Uninsured motorist (UM) and underinsured motorist (UIM) coverage:

UM and UIM are not required in Ohio. These coverage types pay for your injuries caused by a driver who has no liability insurance or not enough. Here's what to know:

You can't buy UM coverage limits that are higer than your liability limits. For example, if your liability limits are 25/50, you can't buy more UM than 25/50.

In Ohio you can also buy a form of UM called uninsured motorist property damage (UMPD) coverage. This pays for your car damage from an uninsured driver. But if you have collision coverage you don't need UMPD.

The lowest UMPD limit you can buy in Ohio is $7,500.

UMPD can also cover damage from a hit-and-run driver, but in Ohio you need independent corroboration (like a witness) of the hit and run.

You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) when:

Law enforcement requests it.

You renew vehicle registration.

Penalties for not having car insurance in Ohio

First offense: impoundment of license and Class F suspension of the person's license or permit. A Class F suspension is lifted when you meet the conditions of financial responsibility.

Subsequent offenses within five years of the violation: your vehicle is impounded and operating privileges are again suspended. Impoundment of license and Class C suspension of license for one year.

If, within five years, your license is impounded two or more times and operating privileges are suspended: Class B suspension of license or permit for two years.

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 29, 2019