Here are the 50 largest auto insurance companies in Oklahoma, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Car insurance shopping tip

Shopping around for auto insurance could save you hundreds of dollars a year. Compare car insurance quotes from a few companies. Even if you have a poor driving record, you could save money by comparison shopping.

Largest auto insurance companies in Oklahoma

Rank in Oklahoma Company Market share % in Oklahoma 1 State Farm 23.97 2 Farmers Insurance 10.99 3 Progressive 10.63 4 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 7.71 5 Allstate Corp. 7.26 6 USAA 6.64 7 Liberty Mutual 6.25 8 Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance 3.84 9 Shelter Insurance 3.5 10 CSAA Insurance Exchange 3.32 11 American Farmers & Ranchers 2.28 12 Traders Insurance Co. 1.37 13 Home State Insurance Group Inc. 1.29 14 Travelers 1.25 15 American National 0.77 16 The Hartford 0.7 17 Mercury Insurance 0.66 18 Harbor Insurance Co. 0.64 19 American Family Insurance 0.51 20 MetLife 0.5 21 COUNTRY Financial 0.48 22 Grinnell Mutual 0.43 23 The Hanover Insurance Group 0.43 24 North Star Mutual Insurance Co. 0.39 25 Safe Auto Insurance Group Inc. 0.36 26 Key Insurance Co. 0.36 27 Casualty Corp. of America Inc. 0.3 28 Chubb 0.29 29 Tiptree Inc. 0.28 30 Hallmark 0.28 31 Markel 0.19 32 AmTrust Financial 0.18 33 Cornerstone National Insurance Co. 0.16 34 MGA Insurance Co. 0.14 35 National General Holdings Corp. 0.14 36 Root Insurance Co. 0.13 37 Columbia Insurance 0.12 38 Farmers Alliance Cos. 0.12 39 Goodville & German Mutual Group 0.11 40 Horace Mann 0.1 41 Kemper 0.1 42 PURE 0.09 43 United Home Insurance Co. 0.08 44 AIG 0.07 45 AgWorkers Insurance 0.06 46 Global Indemnity 0.06 47 Amica 0.06 48 Munich Re 0.06 49 Old American 0.05 50 Nationwide 0.05 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for private passenger auto insurance.



