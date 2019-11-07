Here are the largest auto insurance companies in Oregon, based on policy premiums in the state in 2018.

Car insurance shopping tip

Largest auto insurance companies in Oregon

Rank in Oregon Company Market share % in Oregon 1 State Farm 19.76 2 Progressive 14.69 3 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 9.79 4 Farmers Insurance 8.8 5 Liberty Mutual 8.55 6 Allstate Corp. 8.04 7 USAA 6.13 8 American Family Insurance 3.68 9 COUNTRY Financial 3.66 10 Nationwide 2.04 11 Travelers 1.71 12 PEMCO Mutual Insurance Co. 1.44 13 The Hartford 1.41 14 Mutual of Enumclaw 1.06 15 Kemper 0.97 16 MetLife 0.96 17 Sentry 0.82 18 Oregon Mutual 0.78 19 Amica 0.69 20 CSAA Insurance Exchange 0.67 21 United Heritage Insurance 0.56 22 California Casualty 0.51 23 MAPFRE 0.51 24 Markel 0.4 25 American National 0.38 26 National General Holdings Corp. 0.29 27 Wawanesa General Insurance Co. 0.25 28 Metromile Insurance Co. 0.23 29 Grange Insurance Assn. 0.21 30 The Cincinnati Insurance Cos. 0.21 31 Chubb 0.18 32 Horace Mann 0.15 33 QBE 0.11 34 WT Holdings Inc. 0.08 35 Root Insurance Co. 0.06 36 Auto-Owners Insurance 0.06 37 AIG 0.03 38 PURE 0.03 39 Tokio Marine 0.02 40 Munich Re 0.02 41 Assurant 0.02 42 Global Indemnity 0.01 43 RFH Special Purpose I LLC 0.01 44 General Electric Co. 0.01 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for private passenger auto insurance.



