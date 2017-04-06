Cheap Car Insurance in Oregon 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue





Oregon auto insurance premiums by company





Insurance increase after a speeding ticket

Oregon drivers who get a speeding ticket pay an average insurance increase of 37%, much higher than the nationwide average increase.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase Oregon $1,610/year $2,207/year 37% Nationwide average 26%

Average auto insurance premiums in Oregon cities

Car owners in Gresham, near Portland, pay the most for auto insurance among the Oregon cities we examined.

City Average annual premium Albany $1,468 Beaverton $1,676 Bend $1,447 Eugene $1,481 Grants Pass $1,364 Gresham $1,791 Hillsboro $1,636 Medford $1,544 Oregon City $1,716 Portland $1,710 Roseburg $1,526 Salem $1,673 Springfield $1,497





You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Oregon when:

Law enforcement requests it.

Penalties for not having auto insurance in Oregon

Fines range from $1,300 to $2,000. License suspension and/or registration revocation is also possible.

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 22, 2019