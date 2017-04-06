Cheap Car Insurance in Oregon 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes
Oregon auto insurance premiums by company
|Company
Average annual premium in Oregon
|The Hartford
$1,248
|State Farm
$1,483
|Travelers Insurance
$1,487
|Liberty Mutual
$1,532
|PEMCO Insurance
$1,548
|Nationwide Insurance
$1,616
|COUNTRY Financial
$1,634
|Farmers Insurance
$1,642
|American Family Insurance
$1,649
|Allstate
$1,669
|USAA (must have a military affiliation to apply)
$1,687
|Safeco
$1,707
|Progressive Insurance
$1,714
|Esurance
$1,748
Insurance increase after a speeding ticket
Oregon drivers who get a speeding ticket pay an average insurance increase of 37%, much higher than the nationwide average increase.
|State
|Clean driving record
|Speeding ticket
|% increase
|Oregon
|$1,610/year
|$2,207/year
|37%
|Nationwide average
|26%
Average auto insurance premiums in Oregon cities
Car owners in Gresham, near Portland, pay the most for auto insurance among the Oregon cities we examined.
|City
Average annual premium
|Albany
$1,468
|Beaverton
$1,676
|Bend
$1,447
|Eugene
$1,481
|Grants Pass
$1,364
|Gresham
$1,791
|Hillsboro
$1,636
|Medford
$1,544
|Oregon City
$1,716
|Portland
$1,710
|Roseburg
$1,526
|Salem
$1,673
|Springfield
$1,497
You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Oregon when:
- Law enforcement requests it.
Penalties for not having auto insurance in Oregon
- Fines range from $1,300 to $2,000. License suspension and/or registration revocation is also possible.
Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America
Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.
Updated Aug. 22, 2019