Cheap Car Insurance in Oregon 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes


Cheapest car insurance companies in Oregon

Oregon auto insurance premiums by company

Company
Click to see reviews

Average annual premium in Oregon
The Hartford

$1,248
State Farm

$1,483
Travelers Insurance

$1,487
Liberty Mutual

$1,532
PEMCO Insurance

$1,548
Nationwide Insurance

$1,616
COUNTRY Financial

$1,634
Farmers Insurance

$1,642
American Family Insurance

$1,649
Allstate

$1,669
USAA (must have a military affiliation to apply)

$1,687
Safeco

$1,707
Progressive Insurance

$1,714
Esurance

$1,748


Average car insurance premiums in Oregon

Insurance increase after a speeding ticket

Oregon drivers who get a speeding ticket pay an average insurance increase of 37%, much higher than the nationwide average increase.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase
Oregon $1,610/year $2,207/year 37%
Nationwide average 26%

Average auto insurance premiums in Oregon cities

Car owners in Gresham, near Portland, pay the most for auto insurance among the Oregon cities we examined.

City

Average annual premium
Albany

$1,468
Beaverton

$1,676
Bend

$1,447
Eugene

$1,481
Grants Pass

$1,364
Gresham

$1,791
Hillsboro

$1,636
Medford

$1,544
Oregon City

$1,716
Portland

$1,710
Roseburg

$1,526
Salem

$1,673
Springfield

$1,497


Car insurance requirements in Oregon

You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Oregon when:

  • Law enforcement requests it.

Penalties for not having auto insurance in Oregon

  • Fines range from $1,300 to $2,000. License suspension and/or registration revocation is also possible.

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 22, 2019

More:

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes