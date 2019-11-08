Here are the largest auto insurance companies in Pennsylvania, based on premiums for policies sold in the state in 2018.

Car insurance shopping tip

Shopping around for auto insurance could save you hundreds of dollars a year. Compare car insurance quotes from multiple companies. Each company calculates rates differently, so you need to comparison shop if you want to find a good deal.

Largest auto insurance companies in Pennsylvania

Rank in Pennsylvania Company Market share % in Pennsylvania 1 State Farm 19.36 2 Erie Insurance 13.21 3 Allstate Corp. 11.3 4 Progressive 10.87 5 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 8.61 6 Nationwide 8.05 7 Liberty Mutual 4.7 8 Travelers 3.72 9 USAA 3.5 10 Farmers Insurance 2.37 11 Donegal 1.41 12 Penn National Insurance 1.16 13 The Hartford 0.94 14 American Family Insurance 0.87 15 MetLife 0.72 16 Safe Auto Insurance Group Inc. 0.67 17 CSAA Insurance Exchange 0.65 18 Westfield Insurance 0.63 19 Auto Club Exchange 0.49 20 Chubb 0.49 21 RFH Special Purpose I LLC 0.46 22 Agency Insurance Co. of MD Inc 0.42 23 NJM Insurance 0.36 24 National General Holdings Corp. 0.35 25 Goodville & German Mutual Group 0.35 26 Amica 0.35 27 Kemper 0.31 28 Mutual Benefit 0.3 29 Selective 0.25 30 Plymouth Rock of New Jersey 0.22 31 Tuscarora Wayne Mutual Group Inc. 0.21 32 Grange Insurance 0.21 33 Horace Mann 0.19 34 American National 0.17 35 The Cincinnati Insurance Cos. 0.17 36 State Auto 0.16 37 Markel 0.14 38 MAPFRE 0.13 39 MMG Insurance Co. 0.13 40 Sentry 0.13 41 California Casualty 0.12 42 Auto-Owners Insurance 0.11 43 Encova Insurance 0.11 44 First Acceptance 0.1 45 Assurant 0.07 46 The Hanover Insurance Group 0.06 47 Root Insurance Co. 0.06 48 PURE 0.05 49 General Electric Co. 0.05 50 Tokio Marine 0.05 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for private passenger car insurance.



