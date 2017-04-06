Cheap Car Insurance in Pennsylvania 2019

PA cheapest car insurance companies

Average Pennsylvania auto insurance premiums by company

Company
Average yearly premium in Pennsylvania
The Hartford

$1,416
Erie Insurance

$1,482
Travelers Insurance

$1,612
American National

$1,656
Nationwide Insurance

$1,662
AAA Insurance/Auto Club

$1,695
State Farm

$1,727
Safeco

$1,775
USAA (must have a military affiliation to apply)

$1,779
The General

$1,797
Allstate

$1,801
Farmers

$1,813
Allied

$1,879
Progressive Insurance

$1,910
Liberty Mutual

$1,974
Esurance

$1,993

PA average premiums

Insurance increase after a speeding ticket

Pennsylvania drivers who get a speeding ticket pay an average insurance increase of 20%, which is less than the nationwide average increase.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase
Pennsylvania $1,760/year $2,104/year 20%
Nationwide average 26%

Insurance increase after an accident

Pennsylvania drivers who cause an accident get an average insurance increase of 39%, slightly higher than the national average increase.

State Clean driving record Chargeable accident, no injury % increase
Pennsylvania $1,760/year $2,446/year 39%
Nationwide average 36%

Average premiums in Pennsylvania cities

Car owners in Lansdowne, near Philadelphia, are paying the most for auto insurance among the Pennsylvania cities in our rates survey.

City

Average annual premium
Allentown

$1,771
Altoona

$1,626
Bensalem

$1,813
Bethlehem

$1,666
Butler

$1,559
Chester

$1,941
Coatesville

$1,944
Darby

$2,301
East Stroudsburg

$2,023
Easton

$1,682
Erie

$1,587
Harrisburg

$1,686
Lancaster

$1,664
Lansdowne

$2,357
Lebanon

$1,502
Levittown

$1,757
Mechanicsburg

$1,585
New Castle

$1,429
Norristown

$1,665
Philadelphia

$2,192
Pittsburgh

$1,650
Pottstown

$1,672
Reading

$1,765
Scranton

$1,545
Upper Darby

$1,997
West Chester

$1,650
Wilkes Barre

$1,577
Williamsport

$1,577
York

$1,681

PA car insurance requirements

No-fault insurance in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania requires personal injury protection (PIP). The state uses a no-fault insurance system. That means you make small injury claims on your own policy, no matter who caused the accident. PIP pays these claims.

You must buy at least $5,000 in PIP. In Pennsylvania, drivers also choose between "limited tort" and "full tort" policies. "Limited tort" will cost less. This choice affects your right to sue after a car accident. Here's a quick summary:

  • Limited tort: You can sue someone medical bills and other out-of-pocket expenses. But you can't sue for pain and suffering unless the injuries meet the definition of "serious injury." Pennsylvania law defines "serious injury" as: A personal injury resulting in death, serious impairment of body function or permanent serious disfigurement.
  • Full tort: You can sue someone for medical bills, pain and suffering and other non-monetary damages.

Read more about no-fault insurance.

You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Pennsylvania when:

  • Law enforcement requests it
  • You renew vehicle registration
  • Your vehicle is involved in a car accident

Penalties for not having car insurance in Pennsylvania

If you don't have liability insurance on your vehicle, you could face the following fines and penalties:

  • A minimum fine of $300
  • A three-month suspension of your driver's license
  • A three-month suspension of your vehicle registration

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 21, 2019

