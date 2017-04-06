Cheap Car Insurance in Pennsylvania 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue

Average Pennsylvania auto insurance premiums by company

Insurance increase after a speeding ticket

Pennsylvania drivers who get a speeding ticket pay an average insurance increase of 20%, which is less than the nationwide average increase.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase Pennsylvania $1,760/year $2,104/year 20% Nationwide average 26%

Insurance increase after an accident

Pennsylvania drivers who cause an accident get an average insurance increase of 39%, slightly higher than the national average increase.

State Clean driving record Chargeable accident, no injury % increase Pennsylvania $1,760/year $2,446/year 39% Nationwide average 36%

Average premiums in Pennsylvania cities

Car owners in Lansdowne, near Philadelphia, are paying the most for auto insurance among the Pennsylvania cities in our rates survey.

City Average annual premium Allentown $1,771 Altoona $1,626 Bensalem $1,813 Bethlehem $1,666 Butler $1,559 Chester $1,941 Coatesville $1,944 Darby $2,301 East Stroudsburg $2,023 Easton $1,682 Erie $1,587 Harrisburg $1,686 Lancaster $1,664 Lansdowne $2,357 Lebanon $1,502 Levittown $1,757 Mechanicsburg $1,585 New Castle $1,429 Norristown $1,665 Philadelphia $2,192 Pittsburgh $1,650 Pottstown $1,672 Reading $1,765 Scranton $1,545 Upper Darby $1,997 West Chester $1,650 Wilkes Barre $1,577 Williamsport $1,577 York $1,681

No-fault insurance in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania requires personal injury protection (PIP). The state uses a no-fault insurance system. That means you make small injury claims on your own policy, no matter who caused the accident. PIP pays these claims.

You must buy at least $5,000 in PIP. In Pennsylvania, drivers also choose between "limited tort" and "full tort" policies. "Limited tort" will cost less. This choice affects your right to sue after a car accident. Here's a quick summary:

Limited tort: You can sue someone medical bills and other out-of-pocket expenses. But you can't sue for pain and suffering unless the injuries meet the definition of "serious injury." Pennsylvania law defines "serious injury" as: A personal injury resulting in death, serious impairment of body function or permanent serious disfigurement.

You can sue someone medical bills and other out-of-pocket expenses. But you can't sue for pain and suffering unless the injuries meet the definition of "serious injury." Pennsylvania law defines "serious injury" as: A personal injury resulting in death, serious impairment of body function or permanent serious disfigurement. Full tort: You can sue someone for medical bills, pain and suffering and other non-monetary damages.

You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Pennsylvania when:

Law enforcement requests it

You renew vehicle registration

Your vehicle is involved in a car accident

Penalties for not having car insurance in Pennsylvania

If you don't have liability insurance on your vehicle, you could face the following fines and penalties:

A minimum fine of $300

A three-month suspension of your driver's license

A three-month suspension of your vehicle registration

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 21, 2019