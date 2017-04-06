Cheap Car Insurance in Pennsylvania 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes
Average Pennsylvania auto insurance premiums by company
|Company
Click to see reviews
|
Average yearly premium in Pennsylvania
|The Hartford
|
$1,416
|Erie Insurance
|
$1,482
|Travelers Insurance
|
$1,612
|American National
|
$1,656
|Nationwide Insurance
|
$1,662
|AAA Insurance/Auto Club
|
$1,695
|State Farm
|
$1,727
|Safeco
|
$1,775
|USAA (must have a military affiliation to apply)
|
$1,779
|The General
|
$1,797
|Allstate
|
$1,801
|Farmers
|
$1,813
|Allied
|
$1,879
|Progressive Insurance
|
$1,910
|Liberty Mutual
|
$1,974
|Esurance
|
$1,993
Insurance increase after a speeding ticket
Pennsylvania drivers who get a speeding ticket pay an average insurance increase of 20%, which is less than the nationwide average increase.
|State
|Clean driving record
|Speeding ticket
|% increase
|Pennsylvania
|$1,760/year
|$2,104/year
|20%
|Nationwide average
|26%
Insurance increase after an accident
Pennsylvania drivers who cause an accident get an average insurance increase of 39%, slightly higher than the national average increase.
|State
|Clean driving record
|Chargeable accident, no injury
|% increase
|Pennsylvania
|$1,760/year
|$2,446/year
|39%
|Nationwide average
|36%
Average premiums in Pennsylvania cities
Car owners in Lansdowne, near Philadelphia, are paying the most for auto insurance among the Pennsylvania cities in our rates survey.
|City
|
Average annual premium
|Allentown
|
$1,771
|Altoona
|
$1,626
|Bensalem
|
$1,813
|Bethlehem
|
$1,666
|Butler
|
$1,559
|Chester
|
$1,941
|Coatesville
|
$1,944
|Darby
|
$2,301
|East Stroudsburg
|
$2,023
|Easton
|
$1,682
|Erie
|
$1,587
|Harrisburg
|
$1,686
|Lancaster
|
$1,664
|Lansdowne
|
$2,357
|Lebanon
|
$1,502
|Levittown
|
$1,757
|Mechanicsburg
|
$1,585
|New Castle
|
$1,429
|Norristown
|
$1,665
|Philadelphia
|
$2,192
|Pittsburgh
|
$1,650
|Pottstown
|
$1,672
|Reading
|
$1,765
|Scranton
|
$1,545
|Upper Darby
|
$1,997
|West Chester
|
$1,650
|Wilkes Barre
|
$1,577
|Williamsport
|
$1,577
|York
|
$1,681
No-fault insurance in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania requires personal injury protection (PIP). The state uses a no-fault insurance system. That means you make small injury claims on your own policy, no matter who caused the accident. PIP pays these claims.
You must buy at least $5,000 in PIP. In Pennsylvania, drivers also choose between "limited tort" and "full tort" policies. "Limited tort" will cost less. This choice affects your right to sue after a car accident. Here's a quick summary:
- Limited tort: You can sue someone medical bills and other out-of-pocket expenses. But you can't sue for pain and suffering unless the injuries meet the definition of "serious injury." Pennsylvania law defines "serious injury" as: A personal injury resulting in death, serious impairment of body function or permanent serious disfigurement.
- Full tort: You can sue someone for medical bills, pain and suffering and other non-monetary damages.
Read more about no-fault insurance.
You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Pennsylvania when:
- Law enforcement requests it
- You renew vehicle registration
- Your vehicle is involved in a car accident
Penalties for not having car insurance in Pennsylvania
If you don't have liability insurance on your vehicle, you could face the following fines and penalties:
- A minimum fine of $300
- A three-month suspension of your driver's license
- A three-month suspension of your vehicle registration
Source: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation
Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.
Updated Aug. 21, 2019
