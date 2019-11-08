Here are the largest auto insurance companies in Rhode Island, based on premiums for policies sold in the state in 2018.

Car insurance shopping tip

Compare car insurance quotes from at least a few companies. Each company calculates rates differently, so comparison shopping is key if you want to find a good deal. Shopping around for car insurance could save you hundreds of dollars a year.

Largest auto insurance companies in Rhode Island

Rank in Rhode Island Company Market share % in Rhode Island 1 Progressive 22.01 2 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 12.35 3 Amica 11.49 4 Allstate Corp. 10.76 5 USAA 6.94 6 Liberty Mutual 6.76 7 MetLife 5.29 8 Nationwide 5.12 9 MAPFRE 4.6 10 American Family Insurance 2.79 11 Travelers 2.33 12 State Farm 1.72 13 Selective 1.59 14 Providence Mutual Fire Insurance Co. 1.36 15 Ohio Mutual Insurance Group 1.05 16 The Hartford 0.72 17 National General Holdings Corp. 0.58 18 Quincy Mutual 0.56 19 Horace Mann 0.3 20 New London County Mutual Insurance Co. 0.29 21 Auto Club Exchange 0.23 22 PURE 0.21 23 American National 0.15 24 Chubb 0.14 25 WT Holdings Inc. 0.11 26 Munich Re 0.11 27 Farmers Insurance 0.1 28 Markel 0.1 29 AIG 0.09 30 California Casualty 0.04 31 Assurant 0.04 32 Tokio Marine 0.03 33 General Electric Co. 0.02 34 Sentry 0.02 35 Kemper 0.01 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for private passenger auto insurance.



