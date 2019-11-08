Here are the largest auto insurance companies in South Carolina, based on the amount of premiums for policies sold in the state in 2018.

Car insurance shopping tip

Each company calculates rates differently, so comparison shopping is key if you want to find a good deal on auto insurance. Shopping around for car insurance could save you hundreds of dollars a year.

Largest auto insurance companies in South Carolina

Rank in South Carolina Company Market share % in South Carolina 1 State Farm 22.54 2 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 13.73 3 Allstate Corp. 11.25 4 Progressive 10.04 5 USAA 9.63 6 Nationwide 5.74 7 Liberty Mutual 5.06 8 Travelers 4.59 9 Southern Farm Bureau Casualty 3.27 10 Auto-Owners Insurance 2.01 11 MGA Insurance Co. 1.92 12 American Family Insurance 0.96 13 State Auto 0.93 14 The Hartford 0.92 15 MetLife 0.91 16 Sentry 0.77 17 National General Holdings Corp. 0.64 18 Horace Mann 0.52 19 American National 0.5 20 AssuranceAmerica 0.49 21 ACCC Insurance Co. 0.44 22 Safe Auto Insurance Group Inc. 0.33 23 First Acceptance 0.32 24 Farmers Insurance 0.31 25 The Cincinnati Insurance Cos. 0.31 26 Amica 0.31 27 Selective 0.23 28 Carolina Motor Club Inc. 0.17 29 Kemper 0.15 30 Markel 0.13 31 PURE 0.12 32 Central Insurance Cos. 0.11 33 AIG 0.1 34 Donegal 0.07 35 Grange Insurance 0.07 36 Chubb 0.06 37 J Leon Hix Revocable Trust 0.06 38 RFH Special Purpose I LLC 0.05 39 General Electric Co. 0.05 40 Shelter Insurance 0.03 41 QBE 0.03 42 Tiptree Inc. 0.03 43 Munich Re 0.02 44 California Casualty 0.02 45 Global Indemnity 0.02 46 Assurant 0.02 47 Atlantic American / Delta Group 0.02 48 Tokio Marine 0.02 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for private passenger auto insurance.



