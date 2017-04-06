Cheap Car Insurance in South Carolina 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes


Cheapest car insurance companies in South Carolina

Average South Carolina insurance premiums by company

Company
Click to see reviews

Average annual premium in South Carolina
Travelers Insurance

$1,584
The Hartford

$1,591
AAA Insurance/Auto Club

$1,757
Farm Bureau

$1,806
USAA (must have a military affiliation to apply)

$1,810
Auto-Owners Insurance

$1,827
State Farm

$1,828
Nationwide Insurance

$1,841
Liberty Mutual

$1,863
Allstate

$1,869
MetLife Auto

$1,943
Progressive Insurance

$2,007
Safeco

$2,016
The General

$2,074
Esurance

$2,108
Dairyland Insurance

$2,296


Average South Carolina auto insurance premiums

Insurance increase after a speeding ticket

South Carolina drivers who get a speeding ticket pay an average insurance increase of 27%, about the same as the nationwide average increase.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase
South Carolina $1,897/year $2,403/year 27%
Nationwide average 26%

Insurance increase after an accident

South Carolina drivers who cause an accident get an average insurance increase of 37%, about the same as the national average increase.

State Annual premium with clean driving record Annual premium with a chargeable accident, no injury % increase
South Carolina $1,897/year $2,590/year 37%
Nationwide average 36%

Average premiums in South Carolina cities

Drivers in Florence pay the most for auto insurance among the South Carolina cities we examined.

City

Average annual premium
Aiken

$1,687
Anderson

$1,824
Beaufort

$1,931
Charleston

$1,879
Columbia

$2,016
Conway

$1,811
Florence

$2,068
Fort Mill

$1,631
Goose Creek

$1,883
Greenville

$1,831
Greer

$1,691
Lexington

$1,777
Mount Pleasant

$1,744
Myrtle Beach

$1,678
North Charleston

$2,047
Orangeburg

$2,061
Rock Hill

$1,870
Simpsonville

$1,796
Spartanburg

$1,875
Summerville

$1,918
Sumter

$2,017
West Columbia

$1,786


South Carolina auto insurance requirements

You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in South Carolina when:

  • Law enforcement requests it.
  • You renew vehicle registration.

Penalties for not having auto insurance in South Carolina

  • False certificate or evidence is a misdemeanor.
  • First offense: fine of at least $100 but not more than $200, or up to 30 days in jail.
  • Second offense within five years: fine of $200 or 30 days in jail or both.
  • Third or subsequent offense within five years: jail for at least 45 days, but not more than six months.
  • Making false statement as to insurance will also result in revocation of driver's license and denial of registration for six months.

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 22, 2019

More:

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes