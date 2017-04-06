Cheap Car Insurance in South Carolina 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue





Average South Carolina insurance premiums by company





Insurance increase after a speeding ticket

South Carolina drivers who get a speeding ticket pay an average insurance increase of 27%, about the same as the nationwide average increase.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase South Carolina $1,897/year $2,403/year 27% Nationwide average 26%

Insurance increase after an accident

South Carolina drivers who cause an accident get an average insurance increase of 37%, about the same as the national average increase.

State Annual premium with clean driving record Annual premium with a chargeable accident, no injury % increase South Carolina $1,897/year $2,590/year 37% Nationwide average 36%

Average premiums in South Carolina cities

Drivers in Florence pay the most for auto insurance among the South Carolina cities we examined.

City Average annual premium Aiken $1,687 Anderson $1,824 Beaufort $1,931 Charleston $1,879 Columbia $2,016 Conway $1,811 Florence $2,068 Fort Mill $1,631 Goose Creek $1,883 Greenville $1,831 Greer $1,691 Lexington $1,777 Mount Pleasant $1,744 Myrtle Beach $1,678 North Charleston $2,047 Orangeburg $2,061 Rock Hill $1,870 Simpsonville $1,796 Spartanburg $1,875 Summerville $1,918 Sumter $2,017 West Columbia $1,786





You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in South Carolina when:

Law enforcement requests it.

You renew vehicle registration.

Penalties for not having auto insurance in South Carolina

False certificate or evidence is a misdemeanor.

First offense: fine of at least $100 but not more than $200, or up to 30 days in jail.

Second offense within five years: fine of $200 or 30 days in jail or both.

Third or subsequent offense within five years: jail for at least 45 days, but not more than six months.

Making false statement as to insurance will also result in revocation of driver's license and denial of registration for six months.

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 22, 2019