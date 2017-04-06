Cheap Car Insurance in South Carolina 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes
Average South Carolina insurance premiums by company
|Company
Average annual premium in South Carolina
|Travelers Insurance
$1,584
|The Hartford
$1,591
|AAA Insurance/Auto Club
$1,757
|Farm Bureau
$1,806
|USAA (must have a military affiliation to apply)
$1,810
|Auto-Owners Insurance
$1,827
|State Farm
$1,828
|Nationwide Insurance
$1,841
|Liberty Mutual
$1,863
|Allstate
$1,869
|MetLife Auto
$1,943
|Progressive Insurance
$2,007
|Safeco
$2,016
|The General
$2,074
|Esurance
$2,108
|Dairyland Insurance
$2,296
Insurance increase after a speeding ticket
South Carolina drivers who get a speeding ticket pay an average insurance increase of 27%, about the same as the nationwide average increase.
|State
|Clean driving record
|Speeding ticket
|% increase
|South Carolina
|$1,897/year
|$2,403/year
|27%
|Nationwide average
|26%
Insurance increase after an accident
South Carolina drivers who cause an accident get an average insurance increase of 37%, about the same as the national average increase.
|State
|Annual premium with clean driving record
|Annual premium with a chargeable accident, no injury
|% increase
|South Carolina
|$1,897/year
|$2,590/year
|37%
|Nationwide average
|36%
Average premiums in South Carolina cities
Drivers in Florence pay the most for auto insurance among the South Carolina cities we examined.
|City
Average annual premium
|Aiken
$1,687
|Anderson
$1,824
|Beaufort
$1,931
|Charleston
$1,879
|Columbia
|
|Conway
$1,811
|Florence
$2,068
|Fort Mill
$1,631
|Goose Creek
$1,883
|Greenville
$1,831
|Greer
$1,691
|Lexington
$1,777
|Mount Pleasant
$1,744
|Myrtle Beach
$1,678
|North Charleston
$2,047
|Orangeburg
$2,061
|Rock Hill
$1,870
|Simpsonville
$1,796
|Spartanburg
$1,875
|Summerville
$1,918
|Sumter
$2,017
|West Columbia
$1,786
You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in South Carolina when:
- Law enforcement requests it.
- You renew vehicle registration.
Penalties for not having auto insurance in South Carolina
- False certificate or evidence is a misdemeanor.
- First offense: fine of at least $100 but not more than $200, or up to 30 days in jail.
- Second offense within five years: fine of $200 or 30 days in jail or both.
- Third or subsequent offense within five years: jail for at least 45 days, but not more than six months.
- Making false statement as to insurance will also result in revocation of driver's license and denial of registration for six months.
Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America
Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.
Updated Aug. 22, 2019
