Here are the 50 largest auto insurance companies in South Dakota, ranked by premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Largest auto insurance companies in South Dakota

Rank in South Dakota Company Market share % in South Dakota 1 State Farm 18.71 2 Progressive 14.9 3 American Family Insurance 9.74 4 Farmers Mutual Insurance Co. of Nebraska 5.17 5 Farmers Insurance 4.62 6 USAA 4.5 7 Nationwide 4.23 8 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 3.48 9 De Smet Farm Mutual Insurance Co. of South Dakota 3.32 10 Liberty Mutual 3.18 11 Farm Bureau Financial Services 3.15 12 North Star Mutual Insurance Co. 2.66 13 Auto-Owners Insurance 2.57 14 State Auto 1.63 15 IMT 1.58 16 National General Holdings Corp. 1.55 17 Allstate Corp. 1.45 18 CSAA Insurance Exchange 1.41 19 Nodak Mutual Group Inc. 1.4 20 Sentry 1.29 21 Grinnell Mutual 1.11 22 American National 0.91 23 The Hartford 0.78 24 MetLife 0.74 25 Horace Mann 0.71 26 Western National Insurance 0.59 27 Donegal 0.55 28 Farmers Mutual Hail 0.44 29 Farmers Alliance Cos. 0.4 30 Center Mutual Insurance Co. 0.38 31 United Fire Group Inc. 0.37 32 Wisconsin Reinsurance Corp. 0.37 33 Northwest G.F. Mutual Insurance Co. 0.33 34 Missouri Valley Mutual Insurance Co. 0.32 35 EMC Insurance 0.3 36 Columbia Insurance 0.18 37 ACUITY A Mutual Insurance Co. 0.16 38 W. R. Berkley Corp. 0.14 39 Markel 0.14 40 Kemper 0.08 41 Global Indemnity 0.08 42 Chubb 0.07 43 Midwest Family 0.06 44 Pharmacists Mutual 0.05 45 Munich Re 0.04 46 Amica 0.04 47 California Casualty 0.02 48 Tokio Marine 0.02 49 PURE 0.02 50 Assurant 0.02 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for private passenger car insurance.



