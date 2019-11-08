Here are the largest auto insurance companies in Tennessee. Rankings are based on premiums for policies sold in the state in 2018.

Car insurance shopping tip

Each insurance company calculates rates differently, so comparison shopping is key to finding a good deal on auto insurance. You could save hundreds of dollars a year just by comparing car insurance.

Largest auto insurance companies in Tennessee

Rank in Tennessee Company Market share % in Tennessee 1 State Farm 21.79 2 Tennessee Farmers Insurance Cos. 16.4 3 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 9.31 4 Progressive 8.6 5 Allstate Corp. 6.15 6 USAA 5.47 7 Liberty Mutual 5.1 8 Nationwide 3.29 9 Erie Insurance 2.93 10 National General Holdings Corp. 2.21 11 Travelers 2.05 12 Farmers Insurance 1.9 13 Shelter Insurance 1.7 14 American Family Insurance 1.33 15 Auto-Owners Insurance 1.29 16 Alfa Mutual Group 1.26 17 MetLife 1.04 18 First Acceptance 0.56 19 Grange Insurance 0.53 20 Westfield Insurance 0.47 21 State Auto 0.46 22 The Cincinnati Insurance Cos. 0.45 23 The Hartford 0.43 24 The Hanover Insurance Group 0.43 25 Sentry 0.35 26 Selective 0.35 27 Penn National Insurance 0.35 28 American National 0.34 29 Safe Auto Insurance Group Inc. 0.28 30 Preferred Auto Insurance Co. 0.24 31 Chubb 0.23 32 Auto Club Insurance Association 0.23 33 Amica 0.21 34 Celina Insurance 0.19 35 Safeway Insurance 0.17 36 Horace Mann 0.17 37 Elephant Insurance Co. 0.16 38 Donegal 0.16 39 Central Insurance Companies 0.14 40 Tiptree Inc. 0.14 41 COUNTRY Financial 0.12 42 MGA Insurance Co. 0.09 43 ACUITY A Mutual Insurance Co. 0.09 44 Encova Insurance 0.08 45 Kentucky National Insurance Co 0.08 46 PURE 0.08 47 California Casualty 0.07 48 Southern Trust Insurance Co. 0.07 49 Producer's National Corp. 0.06 50 Cornerstone National Insurance Co. 0.05 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for private passenger auto insurance.



