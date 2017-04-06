Cheap Car Insurance in Tennessee 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes
Average Tennessee insurance premiums by company
|Company
Average annual premium in Tennessee
|Shelter Insurance
$1,304
|Farm Bureau
$1,313
|Travelers Insurance
$1,394
|Farmers Insurance
$1,463
|Erie Insurance
$1,469
|AAA Insurance/Auto Club
$1,544
|State Farm
$1,577
|Safeco
$1,586
|Nationwide Insurance
$1,596
|Auto-Owners Insurance
$1,630
|USAA (must have a military affiliation to apply)
$1,640
|Allstate
$1,664
|Liberty Mutual
$1,666
|Esurance
$1,700
|Progressive Insurance
$1,714
|The General
$1,788
Insurance increases in Tennessee after a speeding ticket
Tennessee drivers who get a speeding ticket pay an average insurance increase of 25%, about the same as the nationwide average increase.
|State
|Clean driving record
|Speeding ticket
|% increase
|Tennessee
|$1,590/year
|$1,985/year
|25%
|Nationwide average
|26%
Insurance increases in Tennessee after an accident
Tennessee drivers who cause an accident get an average insurance increase of 41%, higher than the national average increase.
|State
|Clean driving record
|Chargeable accident, no injury
|% increase
|Tennessee
|$1,590/year
|$2,240/year
|37%
|Nationwide average
|36%
Average premiums in Tennessee cities
Drivers in Memphis pay the most for auto insurance among the Tennessee cities we examined.
|City
Average annual premium
|Chattanooga
$1,593
|Clarksville
$1,637
|Cordova
$1,600
|Jackson
$1,596
|Johnson City
$1,493
|Kingsport
$1,458
|Knoxville
$1,505
|Memphis
$1,847
|Murfreesboro
$1,562
|Nashville
$1,578
Minimum car insurance requirements in Tennessee
Compared to many other states, Tennessee does not require a lot of car insurance. Only liability insurance is mandated. But liability insurance won't cover damage to your own car.
More insurance options in Tennessee
Medical payments (MedPay) coverage:
MedPay is not required in Tennessee, and if you have good health insurance you may not need it. MedPay covers medical bills and funeral expenses for anyone driving or riding in your car, no matter who caused the accident.
Comprehensive and collision coverage:
These are not required by Tennessee. However, if you have a car loan or lease you are likely required to have them by the loan or leasing company. These cover: the theft of your vehicle, damage caused by hitting another car or an animal, and damage from hail, flood, fire, vandalism, falling objects and explosions.
Rental reimbursement coverage:
This pays for a rental if your vehicle is being repaired due to an accident. It usually has limits for a daily maximum and also a total limit. If you rent a more expensive car you'll need to pay the difference.
You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Tennessee when:
- Law enforcement requests it.
Penalties for not having car insurance in Tennessee
- Class C misdemeanor, up to a $300 fine.
- Class A misdemeanor if you're not in compliance with Tennessee financial responsibility laws and involved in accident resulting in bodily injury or death you were at fault for the accident.
Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America
Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.
Updated Sept. 3, 2019
