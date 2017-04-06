Cheap Car Insurance in Tennessee 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue





Average Tennessee insurance premiums by company





Insurance increases in Tennessee after a speeding ticket

Tennessee drivers who get a speeding ticket pay an average insurance increase of 25%, about the same as the nationwide average increase.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase Tennessee $1,590/year $1,985/year 25% Nationwide average 26%

Insurance increases in Tennessee after an accident

Tennessee drivers who cause an accident get an average insurance increase of 41%, higher than the national average increase.

State Clean driving record Chargeable accident, no injury % increase Tennessee $1,590/year $2,240/year 37% Nationwide average 36%

Average premiums in Tennessee cities

Drivers in Memphis pay the most for auto insurance among the Tennessee cities we examined.

City Average annual premium Chattanooga $1,593 Clarksville $1,637 Cordova $1,600 Jackson $1,596 Johnson City $1,493 Kingsport $1,458 Knoxville $1,505 Memphis $1,847 Murfreesboro $1,562 Nashville $1,578

Minimum car insurance requirements in Tennessee

Compared to many other states, Tennessee does not require a lot of car insurance. Only liability insurance is mandated. But liability insurance won't cover damage to your own car.





More insurance options in Tennessee

Medical payments (MedPay) coverage:

MedPay is not required in Tennessee, and if you have good health insurance you may not need it. MedPay covers medical bills and funeral expenses for anyone driving or riding in your car, no matter who caused the accident.

Comprehensive and collision coverage:

These are not required by Tennessee. However, if you have a car loan or lease you are likely required to have them by the loan or leasing company. These cover: the theft of your vehicle, damage caused by hitting another car or an animal, and damage from hail, flood, fire, vandalism, falling objects and explosions.

Rental reimbursement coverage:

This pays for a rental if your vehicle is being repaired due to an accident. It usually has limits for a daily maximum and also a total limit. If you rent a more expensive car you'll need to pay the difference.

You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Tennessee when:

Law enforcement requests it.

Penalties for not having car insurance in Tennessee

Class C misdemeanor, up to a $300 fine.

Class A misdemeanor if you're not in compliance with Tennessee financial responsibility laws and involved in accident resulting in bodily injury or death you were at fault for the accident.

