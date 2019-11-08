Here are the largest auto insurance companies in Texas. Rankings are based on the amount of premiums sold in the state in 2018.

Each auto insurance company calculates rates differently. Comparison shopping is key to finding a good deal on auto insurance. You could save hundreds of dollars a year just by comparing car insurance quotes.

Largest auto insurance companies in Texas

Rank in Texas Company Market share % in Texas 1 State Farm 14.99 2 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 13.1 3 Allstate Corp. 11.65 4 Progressive 11.18 5 USAA 8.44 6 Farmers Insurance 8.17 7 Liberty Mutual 5.21 8 Texas Farm Bureau Insurance 3.26 9 Consumers County Mutual Insurance Co. 2.55 10 Nationwide 1.78 11 Old American 1.63 12 Auto Club Exchange 1.6 13 Home State Insurance Group Inc. 1.53 14 American Access Casualty Co. 1.21 15 Kemper 1.21 16 Loya Insurance 1.1 17 Germania Insurance 1.03 18 ACCC Insurance Co. 0.95 19 AmTrust Financial 0.84 20 Amica 0.76 21 MetLife 0.75 22 Redpoint County Mutual Insurance Co. 0.75 23 Alinsco Insurance Co. 0.5 24 MGA Insurance Co. 0.44 25 CEM Insurance Co. 0.44 26 Elephant Insurance Co. 0.43 27 Sentry 0.37 28 Chubb 0.32 29 American Family Insurance 0.31 30 Mercury Insurance 0.29 31 National General Holdings Corp. 0.24 32 Hochheim Prairie Insurance 0.23 33 Falcon Insurance Co. 0.21 34 Central Insurance Companies 0.2 35 Horace Mann 0.18 36 AgWorkers Insurance 0.18 37 Woodlands Insurance Co. 0.16 38 Root Insurance Co. 0.15 39 American National 0.15 40 Markel 0.15 41 PURE 0.13 42 Travelers 0.11 43 Safeway Insurance 0.11 44 Safe Auto Insurance Group Inc. 0.11 45 State Auto 0.1 46 AIG 0.09 47 Hallmark 0.08 48 AssuranceAmerica 0.06 49 Windhaven National Ins Co. 0.06 50 National Unity Insurance Co. 0.06 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for private passenger car insurance.



