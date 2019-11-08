Here are the largest auto insurance companies in Utah, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Auto insurance shopping tip

Each auto insurance company calculates its rates differently. Comparison shopping is key to finding a good deal, and quotes are free. You could save hundreds of dollars a year when you compare car insurance quotes.

Largest auto insurance companies in Utah

Rank in Utah Company Market share % in Utah 1 State Farm 15.35 2 Allstate Corp. 11.25 3 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 9.55 4 Farmers Insurance 8.74 5 Progressive 8.73 6 Bear River Mutual Insurance Co. 6.24 7 USAA 4.98 8 American Family Insurance 4.83 9 Liberty Mutual 4.57 10 Auto-Owners Insurance 2.91 11 Farm Bureau Financial Services 2.63 12 Nationwide 2.22 13 MetLife 1.97 14 Travelers 1.64 15 American National 1.58 16 CSAA Insurance Exchange 1.41 17 Sentry 1.12 18 United Insurance Co. 0.93 19 The Hartford 0.87 20 Mutual of Enumclaw 0.81 21 CSE Insurance 0.79 22 Western General Insurance Co. 0.69 23 Markel 0.65 24 Kemper 0.63 25 United Heritage Insurance 0.61 26 State Auto 0.59 27 Casualty Underwriters Insurance Co. 0.45 28 Horace Mann 0.44 29 The Cincinnati Insurance Cos. 0.43 30 ACUITY A Mutual Insurance Co. 0.35 31 MGA Insurance Co. 0.35 32 Root Insurance Co. 0.26 33 QBE 0.21 34 Germantown Mutual Insurance Co. 0.2 35 Chubb 0.18 36 Amica 0.15 37 National General Holdings Corp. 0.14 38 ACCC Insurance Co. 0.12 39 California Casualty 0.1 40 Badger Mutual Insurance Co. 0.06 41 AIG 0.06 42 United Fire Group Inc. 0.05 43 Old American 0.04 44 Munich Re 0.03 45 PURE 0.02 46 WT Holdings Inc. 0.02 47 General Electric Co. 0.01 48 Assurant 0.01 49 Midwest Family 0.01 50 Tokio Marine 0.01 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for private passenger auto insurance.



