Cheap Car Insurance in Utah

Cheapest car insurance in Utah









Utah car insurance rates with a speeding ticket

Accidents, claims and tickets for moving violations can all lead to a rate increase at renewal time. We looked at premiums reported by EverQuote users in Utah who had a speeding ticket on their records compared to those who didn't.

On driving record Average monthly premium difference vs. clean record in Utah Speeding ticket 28% Source: EverQuote. See full methodology below.

Utah car insurance rates by city

City Average monthly premium Provo $101 West Jordan $110 Salt Lake City $115 Ogden $115 Orem $120 Source: EverQuote. See full methodology below.

Minimum car insurance in Utah

Utah requires two forms of auto insurance: Liability insurance and personal injury protection (known as PIP).





Other auto insurance in Utah

Uninsured motorist (UM) and underinsured motorist (UIM) coverage:

Utah does not require UM or UIM, but insurance companies have to offer them. UM and UIM cover you if you're hit by a driver with no auto insurance or not enough to cover the accident bills of others that they're responsible for. If you do buy them, minimums can be a little tricky to understand in Utah. Let's work through the choices:

If you buy UM coverage in Utah you must have limits of at least $25,000 per person/$65,000 per accident (25/60) for injuries.

If you buy UIM you must have limits of at least $10,000 per person/$20,000 per accident (10/20) for injuries.

There's also a form of uninsured motorist coverage called uninsured motorist property damage (UMPD). This pays for damage -- like your dented fender -- rather than injuries. Utah says it's mandatory if you do not have collision coverage.

The minimum UMPD coverage is $3,500 or the value of the vehicle, whichever is less. So if your vehicle is valued at $5,000, you need at least $3,500 in UMPD in Utah if you don't have collision coverage.

Collision coverage: For damage to your car caused by hitting another vehicle or an object, like a tree. If you have a car loan or lease you are probably required to have collision coverage by the lender or leasing company.

Comprehensive coverage: For theft of your car or damage caused by hitting an animal, hail, flood, fire, vandalism, falling objects and explosions. If you have a car loan or lease you are probably required to have comprehensive coverage by the lender or leasing company.

Rental reimbursement: For a rental car if your vehicle is being repaired after a car accident. This is not the same as "rental car insurance," which covers a car you rent for vacation, for example.

You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Utah when:

Law enforcement requests it.

Penalties for not having Utah auto insurance

First offense: fine of not less than $400.

Subsequent offense within three years: fine of not less than $1,000 and a driver's license suspension until you file proof of financial responsibility.

If your vehicle appears on the Uninsured Motor Vehicle Database, your registration can be revoked until proof of financial responsibility is filed.

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Methodology for premium comparisons

We averaged premiums reported by EverQuote users, based on policies with bodily injury liability coverage of $100,000 in bodily injury per person and $300,000 in bodily injury per accident (known as 100/300). Rates are based on insuring single vehicles with one driver who has a good driving record and no violations. We used premiums for sedans, coupes and hatchbacks. Premiums are based on expenditures reported between Jan. 1, 2016, and April 1, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Sept. 3, 2019

