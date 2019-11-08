Here are the largest auto insurance companies in Vermont, based on the amount of premiums for policies in the state in 2018.

Car insurance shopping tip

What’s the easiest way to save money on car insurance? Compare car insurance quotes from a few companies. Each company calculates rates differently, so shopping around is the best way to find a good deal. Quotes are free.

Largest auto insurance companies in Vermont

Rank in Vermont Company Market share % in Vermont 1 Progressive 17.71 2 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 14.9 3 Liberty Mutual 9.05 4 State Farm 8.19 5 Allstate Corp. 5.78 6 Concord Group Insurance 4.83 7 USAA 4.8 8 Travelers 3.96 9 Vermont Mutual Insurance 3.9 10 Patrons Co-op Fire Insurance Co. 3.84 11 The Hartford 3.09 12 Nationwide 3.04 13 MMG Insurance Co. 1.97 14 American Family Insurance 1.75 15 Union Mutual 1.74 16 MetLife 1.5 17 Ohio Mutual Insurance Group 1.44 18 Auto Club Exchange 1.36 19 Sentry 1.22 20 Amica 1.04 21 Kemper 0.72 22 Horace Mann 0.65 23 Frankenmuth Insurance 0.58 24 MAPFRE 0.46 25 American National 0.43 26 The Cincinnati Insurance Cos. 0.42 27 Markel 0.34 28 Chubb 0.3 29 Farmers Insurance 0.3 30 National General Holdings Corp. 0.15 31 AIG 0.15 32 ACUITY A Mutual Insurance Co. 0.08 33 PURE 0.06 34 Global Indemnity 0.06 35 General Electric Co. 0.05 36 California Casualty 0.03 37 Assurant 0.03 38 Tokio Marine 0.03 39 Munich Re 0.02 40 The Hanover Insurance Group 0.01 41 Virginia Farm Bureau Federation 0.01 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for private passenger car insurance.



