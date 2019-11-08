Here are the largest auto insurance companies in Virginia. Rankings are based on premiums for policies sold in the state in 2018.

Car insurance shopping tip

Compare car insurance quotes from at least a few companies. Even if you have a poor driving record, shopping around can save money. Comparison shopping is the best way to find a good deal because each company calculates rates differently.

Largest auto insurance companies in Virginia

Rank in Virginia Company Market share % in Virginia 1 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 18.94 2 State Farm 15.96 3 USAA 13.28 4 Progressive 10.14 5 Allstate Corp. 9.41 6 Nationwide 7.15 7 Erie Insurance 3.93 8 Liberty Mutual 2.61 9 Travelers 2.27 10 VA Farm Bureau Federation 2.16 11 National General Holdings Corp. 2.02 12 Elephant Insurance Co. 1.36 13 American Family Insurance 0.91 14 Farmers Insurance 0.9 15 Alfa Mutual Group 0.88 16 The Hartford 0.68 17 MetLife 0.65 18 Agency Insurance Co. of MD Inc. 0.63 19 Auto-Owners Insurance 0.49 20 Donegal 0.43 21 The Hanover Insurance Group 0.38 22 Amica 0.35 23 Rockingham Insurance 0.35 24 Northern Neck Insurance Co. 0.33 25 CSAA Insurance Exchange 0.31 26 The Cincinnati Insurance Cos. 0.26 27 Grange Insurance 0.25 28 Sentry 0.24 29 Penn National Insurance 0.22 30 Markel 0.18 31 Mercury Insurance 0.18 32 Chubb 0.17 33 AssuranceAmerica 0.16 34 Horace Mann 0.15 35 Central Insurance Companies 0.15 36 Kemper 0.13 37 MGA Insurance Co. 0.13 38 Safe Auto Insurance Group Inc. 0.12 39 State Auto 0.12 40 MMG Insurance Co. 0.11 41 Selective 0.09 42 Goodville & German Mutual Group 0.09 43 Auto Club Exchange 0.08 44 California Casualty 0.08 45 Shelter Insurance 0.06 46 Utica National Insurance Group 0.06 47 American National 0.06 48 AIG 0.05 49 Brethren Mutual Insurance Co. 0.05 50 Assurant 0.04 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for private passenger auto insurance.



