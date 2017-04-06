Cheap Car Insurance in Virginia 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes

Cheapest auto insurance companies in Virginia

Company
Click to see reviews

Average annual premium in Virginia
The Hartford

$1,351

Erie Insurance

$1,397
Travelers Insurance

$1,424
Nationwide Insurance

$1,516
State Farm

$1,531
USAA (must have a military affiliation to apply)

$1,569
Allstate Insurance

$1,608
Progressive Insurance

$1,627
AAA Insurance/Auto Club

$1,670
National General

$1,684
Elephant Insurance

$1,701
Liberty Mutual

$1,707
Esurance

$1,766
The General

$1,950

Virginia average premiums

Insurance increases in Virginia after a speeding ticket

Virginia drivers who get a speeding ticket pay an average insurance increase of 30%, higher than the average increase nationwide.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase
Virginia $1,596/year $2,071/year 30%
Nationwide average 26%

Insurance increases in Virginia after an accident

Virginia drivers who cause an accident get an average insurance increase of 43%, higher than the national average increase. This makes Virginia the 4th highest states for increases after an accident.

State Clean driving record Chargeable accident, no injury % increase
Virginia $1,596/year $2,277/year 43%
Nationwide average 36%

Average car insurance costs in Virginia cities

Drivers in Woodbridge and Norfolk pay the most for auto insurance among the Virginia cities we examined.

City

Average annual premium
Alexandria

$1,578
Arlington

$1,555
Charlottesville

$1,387
Chesapeake

$1,573
Fairfax

$1,516
Falls Church

$1,578
Fredericksburg

$1,548
Hampton

$1,666
Lynchburg

$1,593
Manassas

$1,679
Newport News

$1,667
Norfolk

$1,749
Portsmouth

$1,694
Richmond

$1,613
Roanoke

$1,467
Suffolk

$1,531
Virginia Beach

$1,596
Woodbridge

$1,781

Virginia auto insurance requirements

Penalty for not having car insurance in Virginia

  • Failure to pay uninsured motor vehicle fee on an uninsured vehicle or providing false evidence of insurance are both Class 3 misdemeanors in Virginia, punishable by a fine up to $500. Your driver's license and vehicle registration will be suspended until the fee is paid and you provide proof of financial responsibility.

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 21, 2019

More:

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes