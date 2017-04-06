Cheap Car Insurance in Virginia 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes
|Company
|
Average annual premium in Virginia
|The Hartford
|
$1,351
|Erie Insurance
|
$1,397
|Travelers Insurance
|
$1,424
|Nationwide Insurance
|
$1,516
|State Farm
|
$1,531
|USAA (must have a military affiliation to apply)
|
$1,569
|Allstate Insurance
|
$1,608
|Progressive Insurance
|
$1,627
|AAA Insurance/Auto Club
|
$1,670
|National General
|
$1,684
|Elephant Insurance
|
$1,701
|Liberty Mutual
|
$1,707
|Esurance
|
$1,766
|The General
|
$1,950
Insurance increases in Virginia after a speeding ticket
Virginia drivers who get a speeding ticket pay an average insurance increase of 30%, higher than the average increase nationwide.
|State
|Clean driving record
|Speeding ticket
|% increase
|Virginia
|$1,596/year
|$2,071/year
|30%
|Nationwide average
|26%
Insurance increases in Virginia after an accident
Virginia drivers who cause an accident get an average insurance increase of 43%, higher than the national average increase. This makes Virginia the 4th highest states for increases after an accident.
|State
|Clean driving record
|Chargeable accident, no injury
|% increase
|Virginia
|$1,596/year
|$2,277/year
|43%
|Nationwide average
|36%
Average car insurance costs in Virginia cities
Drivers in Woodbridge and Norfolk pay the most for auto insurance among the Virginia cities we examined.
|City
|
Average annual premium
|Alexandria
|
$1,578
|Arlington
|
$1,555
|Charlottesville
|
$1,387
|Chesapeake
|
$1,573
|Fairfax
|
$1,516
|Falls Church
|
$1,578
|Fredericksburg
|
$1,548
|Hampton
|
$1,666
|Lynchburg
|
$1,593
|Manassas
|
$1,679
|Newport News
|
$1,667
|Norfolk
|
$1,749
|Portsmouth
|
$1,694
|Richmond
|
$1,613
|Roanoke
|
$1,467
|Suffolk
|
$1,531
|Virginia Beach
|
$1,596
|Woodbridge
$1,781
Penalty for not having car insurance in Virginia
- Failure to pay uninsured motor vehicle fee on an uninsured vehicle or providing false evidence of insurance are both Class 3 misdemeanors in Virginia, punishable by a fine up to $500. Your driver's license and vehicle registration will be suspended until the fee is paid and you provide proof of financial responsibility.
Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America
Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.
Updated Aug. 21, 2019