Cheap Car Insurance in Virginia 2019

Insurance increases in Virginia after a speeding ticket

Virginia drivers who get a speeding ticket pay an average insurance increase of 30%, higher than the average increase nationwide.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase Virginia $1,596/year $2,071/year 30% Nationwide average 26%

Insurance increases in Virginia after an accident

Virginia drivers who cause an accident get an average insurance increase of 43%, higher than the national average increase. This makes Virginia the 4th highest states for increases after an accident.

State Clean driving record Chargeable accident, no injury % increase Virginia $1,596/year $2,277/year 43% Nationwide average 36%

Average car insurance costs in Virginia cities

Drivers in Woodbridge and Norfolk pay the most for auto insurance among the Virginia cities we examined.

City Average annual premium Alexandria $1,578 Arlington $1,555 Charlottesville $1,387 Chesapeake $1,573 Fairfax $1,516 Falls Church $1,578 Fredericksburg $1,548 Hampton $1,666 Lynchburg $1,593 Manassas $1,679 Newport News $1,667 Norfolk $1,749 Portsmouth $1,694 Richmond $1,613 Roanoke $1,467 Suffolk $1,531 Virginia Beach $1,596 Woodbridge $1,781

Penalty for not having car insurance in Virginia

Failure to pay uninsured motor vehicle fee on an uninsured vehicle or providing false evidence of insurance are both Class 3 misdemeanors in Virginia, punishable by a fine up to $500. Your driver's license and vehicle registration will be suspended until the fee is paid and you provide proof of financial responsibility.

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 21, 2019