Here are the largest auto insurance companies in Washington state, based on the amount of premiums for policies sold in 2018.

Car insurance shopping tip

Compare car insurance quotes from at least a few companies. Even if you have a poor driving record, this can save money. Shopping around is the best way to find a good deal because each company calculates rates differently.

Largest auto insurance companies in Washington

Rank in Washington Company Market share % in Washington 1 State Farm 16.05 2 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 11.57 3 Liberty Mutual 10.43 4 Progressive 9.74 5 Allstate Corp. 9.22 6 USAA 8.25 7 Farmers Insurance 6.94 8 PEMCO Mutual Insurance Co. 5.37 9 American Family Insurance 4.7 10 The Hartford 2.3 11 Nationwide 1.79 12 Travelers 1.63 13 Mutual of Enumclaw 1.61 14 National General Holdings Corp. 1.54 15 COUNTRY Financial 1.44 16 MetLife 1.06 17 Grange Insurance Assn. 1.05 18 Sentry 1 19 MAPFRE 0.8 20 Amica 0.61 21 Markel 0.4 22 QBE 0.35 23 Kemper 0.34 24 Chubb 0.28 25 Oregon Mutual 0.23 26 American National 0.21 27 California Casualty 0.17 28 Metromile Insurance Co. 0.16 29 Auto-Owners Insurance 0.14 30 Horace Mann 0.1 31 Tiptree Inc. 0.1 32 Anchor Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.09 33 PURE 0.07 34 AIG 0.06 35 Topa Insurance 0.05 36 WT Holdings Inc. 0.04 37 Munich Re 0.03 38 Tokio Marine 0.03 39 Assurant 0.02 40 Global Indemnity 0.02 41 General Electric Co. 0.02 42 The Cincinnati Insurance Cos. 0.01 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for private passenger auto insurance.



