Cheap Car Insurance in Washington 2019

Average Washington insurance premiums by company
|Company
|
Average annual premium
|The Hartford
|
$1,281
|PEMCO Insurance
|
$1,518
|State Farm
|
$1,541
|American Family Insurance
|
$1,574
|USAA (must have a military affiliation to apply)
|
$1,592
|Esurance
|
$1,601
|Travelers Insurance
|
$1,603
|Nationwide Insurance
|
$1,606
|Safeco
|
$1,643
|AAA Insurance/Auto Club
|
$1,665
|Allstate Insurance
|
$1,672
|Progressive Insurance
|
$1,743
|Farmers Insurance
|
$1,753
|Liberty Mutual
|
$1,765
|National General Insurance
|
$1,816
|MetLife Auto
|
$1,902
Increase after a speeding ticket
Washington drivers who get a speeding ticket pay an average insurance increase of 29%, slightly higher than the average increase nationwide.
|State
|Clean driving record
|With speeding ticket
|% increase
|Washington
|$1,612/year
|$2,083/year
|29%
|Nationwide average
|26%
Increase after an accident
Washington drivers who cause an accident get an average insurance increase of 39%, slightly higher than the national average increase.
|State
|Clean driving record
|With a chargeable accident, no injury
|% increase
|Washington
|$1,612/year
|$2,237/year
|39%
|Nationwide average
|36%
Average premiums in Washington cities
Drivers in Auburn, a suburb of Seattle, pay the most for auto insurance among the Washington cities we examined.
|City
|
Average annual premium
|Auburn
|
$1,834
|Bellevue
|
$1,548
|Bellingham
|
$1,384
|Bothell
|
$1,577
|Bremerton
|
$1,498
|Everett
|
$1,713
|Federal Way
|
$1,731
|Kennewick
|
$1,429
|Kent
|
$1,743
|Kirkland
|
$1,650
|Lakewood
|
$1,795
|Lynnwood
|
$1,713
|Marysville
|
$1,591
|Olympia
|
$1,609
|Puyallup
|
$1,754
|Redmond
|
$1,492
|Renton
|
$1,753
|Seattle
|
$1,688
|Spokane
|
$1,482
|Tacoma
|
$1,803
|Vancouver
|
$1,579
|Yakima
|
$1,538
Minimum car insurance in Washington
Compared to many other states, Washington doesn't require much auto insurance. Car owners must buy only low levels of liability insurance. But if you have only the state-required amount of car insurance and cause an accident, you can be sued for accident bills your insurance doesn't cover. Also, liability insurance doesn't cover damage to your own car, or auto theft.
Other Washington auto insurance options
Personal injury protection (PIP): PIP is not required in Washington but it is available. PIP covers your medical bills, lost wages, cost of services you can't perform, or funeral expenses after a car accident. It doesn't matter who caused the accident.
If you buy PIP, here's the minimum coverage in Washington:
- Up to $10,000 for reasonable and necessary medical expenses for each person injured in the auto accident.
- Up to $2,000 for funeral expenses.
- Up to $200 per week ($10,000 total) for lost wages if you can't work because of the accident.
- Up to $200 per week ($5,000 total) for services you can't do because of the accident, such as child care.
Comprehensive and collision coverage: These are not required by the state, but you may be required to buy them if you have a car loan or lease. They cover damage to your own vehicle from problems such as a car accident, hitting a tree, hail, fire and floods. Comprehensive insurance also covers car theft.
Rental reimbursement: Rental reimbursement is not required but can come in handy if you want your insurance to pay for a rental car while your vehicle is being repaired after an accident. There is typically a maximum reimbursement per day and maximum total.
You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Washington when:
- Law enforcement requests it.
Penalty for not having auto insurance in Washington
- Fine of not more than $250 or community restitution.
Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America
Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.
Updated Sept. 5, 2019