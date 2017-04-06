Cheap Car Insurance in Washington 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue





Average Washington insurance premiums by company





Increase after a speeding ticket

Washington drivers who get a speeding ticket pay an average insurance increase of 29%, slightly higher than the average increase nationwide.

State Clean driving record With speeding ticket % increase Washington $1,612/year $2,083/year 29% Nationwide average 26%

Increase after an accident

Washington drivers who cause an accident get an average insurance increase of 39%, slightly higher than the national average increase.

State Clean driving record With a chargeable accident, no injury % increase Washington $1,612/year $2,237/year 39% Nationwide average 36%

Average premiums in Washington cities

Drivers in Auburn, a suburb of Seattle, pay the most for auto insurance among the Washington cities we examined.

City Average annual premium Auburn $1,834 Bellevue $1,548 Bellingham $1,384 Bothell $1,577 Bremerton $1,498 Everett $1,713 Federal Way $1,731 Kennewick $1,429 Kent $1,743 Kirkland $1,650 Lakewood $1,795 Lynnwood $1,713 Marysville $1,591 Olympia $1,609 Puyallup $1,754 Redmond $1,492 Renton $1,753 Seattle $1,688 Spokane $1,482 Tacoma $1,803 Vancouver $1,579 Yakima $1,538

Minimum car insurance in Washington

Compared to many other states, Washington doesn't require much auto insurance. Car owners must buy only low levels of liability insurance. But if you have only the state-required amount of car insurance and cause an accident, you can be sued for accident bills your insurance doesn't cover. Also, liability insurance doesn't cover damage to your own car, or auto theft.





Other Washington auto insurance options

Personal injury protection (PIP): PIP is not required in Washington but it is available. PIP covers your medical bills, lost wages, cost of services you can't perform, or funeral expenses after a car accident. It doesn't matter who caused the accident.

If you buy PIP, here's the minimum coverage in Washington:

Up to $10,000 for reasonable and necessary medical expenses for each person injured in the auto accident.

Up to $2,000 for funeral expenses.

Up to $200 per week ($10,000 total) for lost wages if you can't work because of the accident.

Up to $200 per week ($5,000 total) for services you can't do because of the accident, such as child care.

Comprehensive and collision coverage: These are not required by the state, but you may be required to buy them if you have a car loan or lease. They cover damage to your own vehicle from problems such as a car accident, hitting a tree, hail, fire and floods. Comprehensive insurance also covers car theft.

Rental reimbursement: Rental reimbursement is not required but can come in handy if you want your insurance to pay for a rental car while your vehicle is being repaired after an accident. There is typically a maximum reimbursement per day and maximum total.

You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Washington when:

Law enforcement requests it.

Penalty for not having auto insurance in Washington

Fine of not more than $250 or community restitution.

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Sept. 5, 2019