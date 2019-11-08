Here are the largest auto insurance companies in West Virginia, based on premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Car insurance shopping tip

What’s the easiest way to save money on car insurance? Compare car insurance prices from a few companies. Each company calculates rates differently, so shopping around is the key to finding a good deal. Quotes are free.

Largest auto insurance companies in West Virginia

Rank in West Virginia Company Market share % in West Virginia 1 State Farm 25.9 2 Erie Insurance 15.09 3 Nationwide 10.9 4 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 10.8 5 Allstate Corp. 7.61 6 Progressive 7.58 7 Liberty Mutual 4.38 8 USAA 4.07 9 The Hartford 2.67 10 Westfield Insurance 2.43 11 State Auto 1.43 12 Auto Club Insurance Association 1.02 13 American National 0.96 14 Farmers and Mechanics 0.85 15 Horace Mann 0.81 16 MetLife 0.66 17 Sentry 0.63 18 West Virginia National Auto Insurance Co. 0.47 19 American Family Insurance 0.46 20 National General Holdings Corp. 0.38 21 Encova Insurance 0.26 22 CSAA Insurance Exchange 0.13 23 Markel 0.11 24 Amica 0.1 25 Farmers Insurance 0.1 26 Tokio Marine 0.04 27 Assurant 0.03 28 Celina Insurance 0.02 29 Chubb 0.02 30 California Casualty 0.02 31 Munich Re 0.02 32 AIG 0.02 33 Travelers 0.01 34 PURE 0.01 35 Kemper 0.01 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for private passenger auto insurance.



