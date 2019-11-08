Here are the largest auto insurance companies in Wisconsin. Rankings are based on premiums for policies sold in the state in 2018.

Auto insurance shopping tip

What’s the easiest way to save money on auto insurance? Compare car insurance rates from a few companies. Shopping around is the key to finding a good deal because each company has different rates. Even if you have a poor driving record, shopping around can save you money.

Largest auto insurance companies in Wisconsin

Rank in Wisconsin Company Market share % in Wisconsin 1 American Family Insurance 18.9 2 Progressive 18.24 3 State Farm 14.49 4 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 4.76 5 Allstate Corp. 4.57 6 Erie Insurance 3.46 7 ACUITY A Mutual Insurance Co. 3.42 8 West Bend Mutual Insurance Co. 3 9 USAA 2.48 10 Liberty Mutual 2.43 11 Farmers Insurance 2.03 12 Auto-Owners Insurance 1.86 13 Auto Club Insurance Association 1.53 14 SECURA Insurance Companies 1.33 15 Wisconsin Mutual Insurance Co. 1.33 16 Rural Mutual Insurance Co. 1.18 17 Grange Insurance 1.15 18 Travelers 0.91 19 MetLife 0.88 20 Pekin Insurance 0.83 21 Badger Mutual Insurance Co. 0.71 22 The Hartford 0.67 23 Sentry 0.65 24 The Hanover Insurance Group 0.65 25 IMT 0.64 26 Nationwide 0.63 27 Penn National Insurance 0.61 28 COUNTRY Financial 0.6 29 Hastings Mutual Insurance Co. 0.53 30 Encova Insurance 0.45 31 Germantown Mutual Insurance Co 0.38 32 State Auto 0.38 33 Kemper 0.37 34 QBE 0.36 35 Donegal 0.31 36 The Cincinnati Insurance Cos. 0.3 37 Western National Insurance 0.29 38 WEA P&C Insurance Co. 0.28 39 Wisconsin Reinsurance Corp. 0.21 40 Mt. Morris Mutual Insurance Co. 0.2 41 Amica 0.2 42 Selective 0.19 43 Markel 0.18 44 Chubb 0.16 45 Rockford Mutual Insurance Co. 0.15 46 Grinnell Mutual 0.12 47 Utica National Insurance Group 0.11 48 National General Holdings Corp. 0.11 49 EMC Insurance 0.09 50 Horace Mann 0.09 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for private passenger car insurance.



