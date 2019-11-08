Here are the largest auto insurance companies in Wyoming. Rankings are based on the amount of premiums sold in the state in 2018.

Auto insurance shopping tip

Compare car insurance rates from a few companies. Shopping around is the best way to find a good deal. Insurers calculate rates differently for the same coverage. Even if you have a poor driving record, shopping around can save money.

Largest auto insurance companies in Wyoming

Rank in Wyoming Company Market share % in Wyoming 1 State Farm 22.86 2 Progressive 14.29 3 Farmers Insurance 11.57 4 Mountain West Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. 10.19 5 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 8.75 6 USAA 6.91 7 Liberty Mutual 6.77 8 Allstate Corp. 4.84 9 Nationwide 2.67 10 American National 1.72 11 Sentry 1.55 12 The Hartford 1.51 13 National General Holdings Corp. 1.28 14 MetLife 1.13 15 Markel 0.81 16 CSAA Insurance Exchange 0.43 17 California Casualty 0.33 18 ACUITY A Mutual Insurance Co. 0.32 19 Horace Mann 0.31 20 Chubb 0.3 21 American Family Insurance 0.25 22 Badger Mutual Insurance Co. 0.21 23 Grange Insurance Assn. 0.18 24 AIG 0.15 25 PURE 0.13 26 Amica 0.13 27 Global Indemnity 0.1 28 United Fire Group Inc. 0.1 29 EMC Insurance 0.07 30 Munich Re 0.05 31 Tokio Marine 0.02 32 Assurant 0.02 33 General Electric Co. 0.01 34 Kemper 0.01 35 Pharmacists Mutual 0.01 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for private passenger auto insurance.



