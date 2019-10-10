Nationwide, a speeding ticket stays on a record for an average of three years. The length of time varies by state, but at a minimum you can expect a speeding ticket to be on your record for a year.
If you get a speeding ticket, you could face a fine, court fee, driving school and/or an insurance increase. The average insurance increase is 26%, based on premiums reported by EverQuote users. See the average increase after a speeding ticket in your state.
If you’ve racked up a considerable number of points, your driver’s license could be suspended.
We examined each state’s rules on how long a speeding ticket can affect you. Many states assign “points” to infractions such as speeding, and a ticket could stay on your driving record even if the points have expired.
|State
|How long does a speeding ticket stay on your record?
|Alabama
|After 2 years it no longer affects license suspension but will stay on your record.
|Alaska
|12 months
|Arizona
|12 months
|Arkansas
|3 years
|California
|39 months
|Colorado
|24 months
|Connecticut
|3 years
|Delaware
|2 years
|Florida
|5 years
|Georgia
|2 years
|Hawaii
|10 years
|Idaho
|3 years
|Illinois
|4 to 5 years
|Indiana
|2 years
|Iowa
|6 years
|Kansas
|3 years
|Kentucky
|5 years on the driving record, but points assessed are removed after 2 years
|Louisiana
|5 years
|Maine
|1 year
|Maryland
|Points can affect your license for 2 years but the ticket is public record for 3 years
|Massachusetts
|6 years
|Michigan
|Tickets stay on your record for 7 years and points stay on for 2 years
|Minnesota
|5 years but serious speeding violations can stay on your record for 10 years
|Mississippi
|12 months
|Missouri
|3 years, or 5 years if the ticket led to license suspension or revocation
|Montana
|Forever
|Nebraska
|5 years
|Nevada
|12 months for demerit points, but convictions stay on your permanent record
|New Hampshire
|3 years
|New Jersey
|5 years
|New Mexico
|1 year
|New York
|18 months
|North Carolina
|3 years
|North Dakota
|3 years
|Ohio
|2 years
|Oklahoma
|5 years
|Oregon
|24 months
|Pennsylvania
|1 year
|Rhode Island
|3 years
|South Carolina
|24 months
|South Dakota
|24 months
|Tennessee
|12 months
|Texas
|3 years
|Utah
|3 years
|Vermont
|2 years
|Virginia
|5 years
|Washington
|5 years
|West Virginia
|5 years
|Wisconsin
|12 months
|Wyoming
|12 months
What next?
If you’ve gotten a speeding ticket, you may have some options:
- You might decide to pay the ticket and take your lumps if you get an insurance increase and points on your record.
- In some states you can go to an approved driving school to have your points reduced.
- If you decide to fight the ticket and go to court, you may luck out if the officer doesn’t show up. If the officer doesn’t come to court, a judge typically dismisses the case. That means you won’t have a fine or the speeding ticket on your record. But in case the officer does come you should have a challenge prepared.
Cheap insurance after a speeding ticket
Auto insurance companies will typically pull a new motor vehicle report at your renewal time, which is when they’ll see your ticket and possibly raise your rates. You can ask your insurance agent how long the ticket will affect your rates. In some states, driver’s license points are different than insurance points, so it can be hard to know exactly when a ticket will stop costing you.
Average insurance increase methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. We compared premiums for drivers with clean records (no accidents or tickets) vs. drivers who had a speeding ticket. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.