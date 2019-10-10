



Nationwide, a speeding ticket stays on a record for an average of three years. The length of time varies by state, but at a minimum you can expect a speeding ticket to be on your record for a year.

If you get a speeding ticket, you could face a fine, court fee, driving school and/or an insurance increase. The average insurance increase is 26%, based on premiums reported by EverQuote users. See the average increase after a speeding ticket in your state.

If you’ve racked up a considerable number of points, your driver’s license could be suspended.





We examined each state’s rules on how long a speeding ticket can affect you. Many states assign “points” to infractions such as speeding, and a ticket could stay on your driving record even if the points have expired.

State How long does a speeding ticket stay on your record? Alabama After 2 years it no longer affects license suspension but will stay on your record. Alaska 12 months Arizona 12 months Arkansas 3 years California 39 months Colorado 24 months Connecticut 3 years Delaware 2 years Florida 5 years Georgia 2 years Hawaii 10 years Idaho 3 years Illinois 4 to 5 years Indiana 2 years Iowa 6 years Kansas 3 years Kentucky 5 years on the driving record, but points assessed are removed after 2 years Louisiana 5 years Maine 1 year Maryland Points can affect your license for 2 years but the ticket is public record for 3 years Massachusetts 6 years Michigan Tickets stay on your record for 7 years and points stay on for 2 years Minnesota 5 years but serious speeding violations can stay on your record for 10 years Mississippi 12 months Missouri 3 years, or 5 years if the ticket led to license suspension or revocation Montana Forever Nebraska 5 years Nevada 12 months for demerit points, but convictions stay on your permanent record New Hampshire 3 years New Jersey 5 years New Mexico 1 year New York 18 months North Carolina 3 years North Dakota 3 years Ohio 2 years Oklahoma 5 years Oregon 24 months Pennsylvania 1 year Rhode Island 3 years South Carolina 24 months South Dakota 24 months Tennessee 12 months Texas 3 years Utah 3 years Vermont 2 years Virginia 5 years Washington 5 years West Virginia 5 years Wisconsin 12 months Wyoming 12 months

What next?

If you’ve gotten a speeding ticket, you may have some options:

You might decide to pay the ticket and take your lumps if you get an insurance increase and points on your record.

In some states you can go to an approved driving school to have your points reduced.

If you decide to fight the ticket and go to court, you may luck out if the officer doesn’t show up. If the officer doesn’t come to court, a judge typically dismisses the case. That means you won’t have a fine or the speeding ticket on your record. But in case the officer does come you should have a challenge prepared.

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue

Cheap insurance after a speeding ticket

Auto insurance companies will typically pull a new motor vehicle report at your renewal time, which is when they’ll see your ticket and possibly raise your rates. You can ask your insurance agent how long the ticket will affect your rates. In some states, driver’s license points are different than insurance points, so it can be hard to know exactly when a ticket will stop costing you.

Check out these ways to get cheap car insurance.

Average insurance increase methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. We compared premiums for drivers with clean records (no accidents or tickets) vs. drivers who had a speeding ticket. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.