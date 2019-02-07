Men pay slightly more than women for car insurance, based an EverQuote analysis of costs reported by EverQuote users.

Car insurance companies base their rates on the claims they've paid out. When they see that claims correlate to factors such as sex, marital status, location and vehicle type, they'll adjust rates based on those factors -- assuming state law allows it.

Based on insurance claims, women are safer drivers than men, according to a 2016 report from the Federal Insurance Office.

Men pay slightly higher car insurance premiums

Average annual premium Women $1,755 Men $1,794 Source: EverQuote, based on premiums reported by users who had good driving records and liability limits of 100/300/50 and uninsured motorist limits of 100/300. We analyzed data collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018.

Not all states let auto insurance companies use sex as a basis for rates. Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana and North Carolina don't allow it.

Here's a look at other data showing the differences between men and women drivers.

Men are more likely to be drivers in fatal car crashes

Number of deaths Percent of fatalities Women drivers 5,151 29% Men drivers 12,500 71% Source: Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2017 fatalities in passenger cars

Men are more likely to cause fatal drunk driving accidents

Number of deaths with driver who had blood alcohol content at or above 0.08% (the legal limit) Percent of total fatal accidents for the sex Women drivers 1,026 20% Men drivers 4,037 32% Source: Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2017 fatalities in passenger cars

Men are more likely to cause fatal car accidents due to speeding

Number of deaths with driver who was speeding Percent of total fatal accidents for the sex Women drivers 913 18% Men drivers 3,345 27% Source: Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2017 fatalities in passenger cars

Whether you're male or female, being a safe driver can help you save on car insurance. Accidents, tickets and claims are often causes for a car insurance premium increase.

There are many mobile apps that can help improve your driving, such as the free EverDrive app from EverQuote. It will track your phone use, speeding, and hard braking and acceleration. You'll be able to see a score for your driving and how well it improves.