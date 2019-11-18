It’s important to have the right insurance in Alabama if you own property. You don’t want to lose your investment if there’s a fire, flood or other disaster.
What does Alabama homeowners insurance cover?
A typical policy in Alabama will have these six main coverage types:
- Dwelling (Coverage A) for a house damaged or destroyed by a problem covered by the policy.
- Personal property (Coverage C) pays for belongings (such as furniture, clothing and decorations) that are damaged, stolen or destroyed.
- Other structures (Coverage B) pays for damaged or destroyed structures not attached to a house, such as garages, storage sheds and fences.
- Loss of use (Coverage D) pays for additional living expenses such as hotel and restaurant bills if you must temporarily move because of damage to the house.
- Personal liability (Coverage E) pays if you are legally responsible for someone else’s injury or property damage and pays to defend you in court against liability lawsuits.
- Medical payments to others (Coverage F) pays medical bills of people hurt on your property.
How much is Alabama home insurance?
The average Alabama homeowners insurance premium is $1,386 for a typical policy, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. That’s more than the nationwide average of $1,192.
Alabama Homeowners Bill of Rights
Alabama has a law that outlines the rights you have as a policyholder, known as the Homeowners Bill of Rights. Highlights include:
- You have the right to receive in writing from your insurance company the reason for any cancellation of coverage and a minimum number of days’ notice of cancellation of coverage, subject to applicable federal or state insurance law and regulation.
- You have the right to cancel your policy and receive a refund of any unearned premium.
- You have the right to a written notification, at renewal, describing changes in your insurance contract language that are applicable to the renewal period.
- You have the right, in the event of a claim, to reject any settlement amount offered by the insurance company.
- You have the right to select a licensed contractor or vendor to repair, replace, or rebuild damaged property covered by the insurance policy.
- You have the right to file a written complaint against any insurance company with the Alabama Department of Insurance and to have that complaint reviewed by the Department of Insurance.
How do I get flood insurance in Alabama?
Flooding can be the most destructive element of a hurricane. In Alabama, you can buy flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). You can also buy “excess” flood insurance, which gives you additional coverage above an NFIP policy, from:
Home insurance shopping tip
Whether you’re looking to buy a home or already own one, shopping around for home insurance quotes can help you save money.
Largest home insurance companies in Alabama
|Rank in Alabama
|Company name
|Market share % in Alabama
|1
|State Farm
|28.18
|2
|Alfa Mutual Group
|13.51
|3
|Allstate Corp.
|11.8
|4
|USAA
|8.23
|5
|Farmers Insurance
|4.84
|6
|Travelers
|4.19
|7
|Liberty Mutual
|3.53
|8
|Nationwide
|2.65
|9
|Auto-Owners Insurance
|2.55
|10
|COUNTRY Financial
|2.2
|11
|The Cincinnati Insurance Cos.
|2.11
|12
|Progressive
|1.85
|13
|MetLife
|1.42
|14
|Assurant
|1.35
|15
|Centauri Insurance
|1.32
|16
|Munich Re
|0.96
|17
|GeoVera Holdings
|0.9
|18
|Clear Blue Insurance
|0.79
|19
|Chubb
|0.77
|20
|American Family Insurance
|0.72
|21
|The Hartford
|0.71
|22
|Auto Club Exchange
|0.7
|23
|PURE
|0.57
|24
|AIG
|0.42
|25
|Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.
|0.42
|26
|American National
|0.36
|27
|State Auto
|0.34
|28
|QBE
|0.33
|29
|FEDNAT
|0.29
|30
|National Security Group Inc.
|0.2
|31
|First Protective Insurance Co.
|0.18
|32
|Armed Forces Insurance Exchange
|0.16
|33
|Spinnaker Insurance Co.
|0.14
|34
|Enstar
|0.14
|35
|Markel
|0.14
|36
|Amica
|0.13
|37
|Kinsale Insurance Co.
|0.12
|38
|IAT Insurance
|0.12
|39
|Horace Mann
|0.1
|40
|Heritage Insurance
|0.1
|41
|New Holdings Inc.
|0.09
|42
|EMC Insurance
|0.06
|43
|Canopius US Insurance Inc.
|0.06
|44
|National General Holdings Corp.
|0.06
|45
|First Acceptance
|0.03
|46
|Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings
|0.03
|47
|California Casualty
|0.02
|48
|Gulf States Holdings Inc.
|0.02
|49
|Prime Insurance
|0.02
|50
|ECFPK Insurance Holdings LLC
|0.02
|Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for homeowners insurance.