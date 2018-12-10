Encompass Insurance Review

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue

About Encompass

Encompass Insurance is owned by Allstate and specializes in packages of auto and home insurance.

Encompass offers packages with increasing levels of coverage options and limits: Special Value, Deluxe and Elite. A Basic Value package is also available in California and Nevada.

The Elite package provides the highest levels of coverage for your home and vehicles. For example, the Elite package provides unlimited accident forgiveness, the highest coverage for rental car reimbursement if your car is being repaired, and higher jewelry and fur coverage.

Encompass is based in Northbrook, Illinois. Allstate also owns Esurance.

Encompass insurance options

Every insurance company must file its rates and policies with the insurance department in each state where it operates. We reviewed Encompass filings in many states to bring you the inside scoop on coverage options, discounts and surcharges.

Encompass's packages offer all the auto insurance types you'd expect such as liability, collision, comprehensive, uninsured motorist and towing. There's also coverage for electronic equipment and car accidents in Mexico. Encompass also offers coverage for accidental air bag deployment. This pays to reinstall an air bag that deployed for reasons unrelated to a collision or comprehensive claim.

Here's a look at whether Encompass offers other auto insurance options.

SR-22 filings Proof of financial responsibility. Yes Gap insurance

Also called auto loan/lease coverage. This can pay the difference between the value of a totaled or stolen car and what's still owed on a car loan or lease. Yes Usage-based insurance

Insurance with rates based on driving habits, such as hard braking. No Non-owner insurance Liability insurance for people who don't own vehicles. No Rideshare insurance Extra coverage for Uber drivers and others. Yes Source: EverQuote research. Product options might not be available in all states.

Encompass Insurance discounts

We reviewed state insurance filings to find details about Encompass auto insurance discounts. Note that discount details and availability vary by state.

Driver training

A discount for drivers licensed three years or less and who have completed a driver training course that meets certain standards for classroom instruction and driving experience.

Good driver

A discount if all the drivers for a vehicle meet standards for accidents and violations.

Accident/violation free

Policy loss free

For not having made claims.

Homeownership

For customers who own a home, including town homes, condos and mobile homes.

Good student

For full-time students under age 25 who have a B average or better, or who meet other academic criteria.

Resident student

For drivers under age 25 who are single and reside at school more than 100 miles from home and who don't use the vehicle regularly.

Mature driver improvement course

For customers age 55 and up who have completed an approved course in the last three years.

Good payer

A discount for customers who were not sent a notice of cancellation for non-payment in the 12 months ending 45 day before the policy's renewal date.

Anti-lock brakes

Anti-theft device

Can include an alarm, disabling device, retrieval system or VIN etching.

Passive restraint

Such as air bags.

New car

Full pay

A discount for paying your policy bill in one sum.

Easy pay plan

Future effective date

For new customers who got a quote at least seven days before the start of the policy.

Encompass surcharges

Car insurance companies typically raise rates if you have moving violations and at-fault accidents.

Encompass will look at a driving record for the three years prior to the effective date of a policy. It calculates surcharges based on:

At-fault accidents that you were all or mostly (such as 51% and up) responsible for, and that caused injury or death, or caused property damage above a certain dollar threshold.

that you were all or mostly (such as 51% and up) responsible for, and that caused injury or death, or caused property damage above a certain dollar threshold. Chargeable moving violations: These include convictions for DUIs, racing, fleeing an officer and driving with a suspended license.

There may be other surcharges depending on your state and policy type, such as:

Certified risks surcharge: For people who need a financial responsibility filing, such as an SR-22.

Inexperienced operator surcharge: For drivers who have been licensed less than three years.

Non-verifiable driving record surcharge: If a driving record can't be verified through the DMV.

Insurance filings source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Posted Dec. 10, 2018