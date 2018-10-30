Esurance Review

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue

Esurance ratings

Ratings for Esurance for the purchase experience and claims satisfaction are mixed, according to J.D. Power. The Esurance purchase experience was rated better than most, while claims satisfaction was about average.

Complaints about Esurance auto insurance are about the same as the industry median, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.





About Esurance

Esurance is owned by Allstate and sells auto, motorcycle, homeowners, renters, condo and commercial vehicle insurance. You can shop for other insurance types through Esurance, such as pet and collector car insurance, but the policies may come from other companies.

Allstate also owns Encompass Insurance.

Esurance car insurance options

Every insurance company must file their rates and policies in each state where they operate. We reviewed state filings to bring you the inside scoop on Esurance coverage options, discounts, surcharges that will raise premiums, and more.

In addition to regular personal auto insurance policies with liability, comprehensive, collision and other common coverages, we looked at whether Esurance offers the following.



SR-22 filings (proof of financial responsibility) Yes Gap insurance (also called auto loan/lease coverage) Yes Usage-based insurance Yes, DriveSense Pay-per-mile insurance Yes, but only in Orgeon Non-owner insurance No, except possibly upon request to existing customers in certain situations, such as those in the process of selling a vehicle and buying a new one Rideshare insurance for Uber drivers and others Yes, ShareSmart (California only) Source: EverQuote research. Product options might not be available in all states.

Esurance car insurance discounts

We reviewed state insurance filings to find the details of Esurance discounts for auto insurance. Note that these discounts might not be available in all states or from all Esurance subsidiaries.

Education

Based on the highest level of education of the primary insured person, with discounts for being a high school graduate (or equivalent) or higher.

Time at residence

For the length of time you've been at your current residence, with discounts beginning after a year.

Preferred customer

For those who have auto insurance and are switching to Esurance, insure more than one vehicle and are at a certain financial responsibility tier (based on credit).

Affinity

For membership in certain groups such as alumni associations.

Claim-free

Based on driving experience, continuous insurance and past claims.

Good student

For full-time students under age 25 who have a B average or 3.0 or better.

Age 55+ defensive driver

For completing an approved accident-prevention course.

DriveSense Mobile

For those using the DriveSense program, which tracks driving habits.

Core discount

For people with at least one of these criteria: who do a one-pay bill plan, who own a home or mobile home and/or who are insuring more than one vehicle.

Online shopper

For customers who start or complete a policy purchase through the Esurance website.

Switch and Save

When you switch to Esurance from another company.

Multi-policy



On-time payment

Future effective date

For completing a policy application one or more days before the policy effective date and the purchase is complete on or before the originally requested effective date.

Renters Plus

A discount if you buy both auto and renters coverage.

Esurance surcharges

Auto insurance companies typically raise rates if you have certain problems, such as tickets and at-fault accidents. Insurers must disclose these types of surcharges in state filings. Here are surcharges we found in our review of Esurance filings. These might vary based on state and subsidiary.

You may get a surcharge if you:

Are an inexperienced driver (less than three years).

Use your vehicle for business.

Have excluded another driver from coverage under your policy.

Have a certain number of driving record points. Points are based on "chargeable" accidents and traffic violations over a certain time period, such as 36 months.

Not all accidents will lead to a surcharge. Here are examples of accidents that will not affect your car insurance rates.

You were lawfully parked and struck by another vehicle.

You were reimbursed 50% or more of a paid claim from a settlement, judgment or subrogation against the person responsible for the accident.

Your car was rear-ended by someone else and you did not receive a moving violation associated with the accident.

You were the victim of a hit and run and reported it to proper authorities within 24 hours.

You have damage from hitting an animal or bird.

You have car damage from flying gravel, missiles or falling objects.

The accident was due to defective tires.

You were driving in response to an emergency.

The accident involved only a first-party medical claim.

Updated Aug. 7, 2019