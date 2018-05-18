Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue

Allstate Insurance review

Allstate scored 4 out of 5 stars overall for both auto and homeowners insurance in an EverQuote survey of current customers. It also received good reviews from customers for price and customer service satisfaction.

Its levels of complaints about auto and home insurance are well below the industry median, based on data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

Allstate offers wide variety of options that are worth checking out if you're looking for coverage beyond a basic auto insurance policy. Options such as accident forgiveness, new car replacement and usage-based insurance are available.

Allstate sells insurance primarily through Allstate agents. It also owns the insurance brands Encompass and Esurance.

Allstate auto insurance ratings

Allstate auto insurance customers gave the company 4 of 5 stars in EverQuote's satisfaction survey.

Overall: 4 stars

This rating includes star ratings by customers and the percentage who say they would buy from the company again.

Price satisfaction: 4 stars

Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars

See more company ratings in our best car insurance companies survey.

Allstate car insurance price comparison

We analyzed premiums reported by EverQuote users with good driving records to see how prices compare between Allstate and other insurers. Here's how it compares with the four cheapest insurers in our analysis.

Insurance company Average annual premium Shelter Insurance Co. $1,453 Erie Insurance $1,488 The Hartford $1,549 American Family $1,551 Allstate $1,784

Does Allstate have what you want?

Do you want special features on your car insurance policy? Here's a look at what Allstate offers as add-ons or as separate policies:

Yes Accident forgiveness insurance?

Your rates won't go up because of one accident Yes New car replacement

If your car is totaled you'll be reimbursed for a new model Yes Gap insurance

If your car is totaled you'll be paid the difference between its value and what you owe on a car loan or lease No Non-owner insurance

Liability insurance for people who don't own cars Yes Rideshare insurance

Extra coverage for Uber and Lyft drivers Yes, Drivewise Usage-based insurance

Rates based on safe driving Yes, Milewise Pay-per-mile insurance

Rates based on miles driven per day Yes SR-22 filings

For drivers who are required to show proof of auto insurance to their state

Allstate car insurance discounts

Here are some of the auto insurance discounts offered by Allstate, based on our review of state insurance filings. Discounts might not be available in all states or from each Allstate subsidiary. Also, discount names may vary by state.

Homeowner.

Responsible payer (for customers who did not receive a cancellation notice for non-payment).

Young driver education.

Smart student or good student.

Resident student (for students without a car living at least 100 miles from home).

Defensive driving (for drivers age 55 and over who have completed an accident-prevention course).

55 and retired.

Farm.

Electronic stability control.

New car.

Passive restraint.

Anti-lock brake.

Economy car (such as a Honda Civic or Toyota Tercel).

Utility (such as certain vehicles for farm use).





Multiple policy (typically for buying auto insurance plus home, renters, condo, mobile home or manufactured home insurance).

The Good Hands People discount (only available to certain groups such as firefighters, police officers and Allstate employees).

Allstate Auto/Life discount (for people who also buy an individual life insurance or mortgage term life insurance policy from Allstate).

Full pay.

Allstate Easy Pay Plan.

Early signing.

Preferred package (for drivers who insure more than one car and receive their bills electronically).

DriveWise.

Allstate eSmart.

Biggest discounts on Allstate auto insurance

We reviewed state rate filings made by Allstate to see which discounts were the biggest. While discounts can vary by state and subsidiary, we found the larger percentage price breaks for:

Resident students (who are away at school without a car).

Buying auto insurance plus homeowners and personal umbrella insurance.

Paying in full.

Being a homeowner.

Buying auto insurance plus a personal umbrella policy and a condo, mobile home or manufactured home policy.

About Allstate homeowners insurance

Allstate offers several optional coverage types that can be added to a home insurance policy, such as water backup coverage, extra coverage for a yard and trees, increased coverage for musical instruments and sports equipment, and water backup coverage.

Allstate’s House & Home policy

Allstate’s House & Home policy provides the same coverage types as a traditional Allstate policy with one important difference: It won’t pay to replace roofs damaged by wind or hail that are more than 10 years old. Instead, the House & Home policy pays the depreciated value of the roof, and homeowners who have to install a new roof will have to pay the difference.

The House & Home policy is also unusual in that it uses customers’ driving records and past auto insurance claims as factors in setting home insurance rates. The company says these are indicators of future home insurance claims.

New Allstate customers will only be able to choose the House & Home policy in states where it’s being offered, such as Massachusetts, New York, Oklahoma and Texas. Existing customers can keep their regular policy types.

For home-sharing hosts

For homeowners who rent our their homes on Airbnb or other services, Allstate offers HostAdvantage. This add-on provides coverage if renters steal your belongings or accidentally damage property, like your TV. HostAdvantage is not available in every state or on every type of home insurance policy.

Additional Allstate home insurance features

Allstate home insurance customers can add these extra features:

Claim RateGuard: Your home insurance rates won’t go up if you file a claim, as long as it’s no more than one claim every five years.

Claim-Free Rewards: Get 5% back every year that you renew the policy and don't have a claim.

Deductible Rewards: You’ll get $100 off your deductible when you sign up for Deductible Rewards, and then an additional $100 off each year you don’t have a claim, up to $500 off.

Allstate homeowners insurance ratings

Overall satisfaction: 4 stars

Price satisfaction: 4 stars

Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars

Home insurance customers of Allstate rated the company 4 out of 5 stars in EverQuote's satisfaction survey.

See more company ratings in our best home insurance companies survey.

Allstate home insurance discounts

55 and retired discount: If one of the “named insureds” on the policy is age 55 or older and they and their spouse (if any) are not employed full-time.

Age of home discount: For all homes less than 50 years old, with the discount varying by home age.

Auto and home discount: If you have both an auto and homeowners policy from Allstate.

Claim-free discount: If you have not made certain claims within the last five years.

Early signing discount: If you buy a new policy from Allstate at least seven days before your current policy expires.

Home buyer discount: If you’re a recent homebuyer or buy a newly constructed home.

Protective device discount: For having fire or theft protection devices.

Allstate contact information

Headquarters:

2775 Sanders Road, Suite F8

Northbrook, IL 60062

website

Customer service: (877) 810-2920

Claims: 1-800-ALLSTATE (1-800-255-7828)

Methodology

For star ratings and whether customers would choose the company again, EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of Allstate in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.

For premium comparisons, we analyzed premiums reported by EverQuote users from Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2018. Users had liability limits of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist limits of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). Rates are for a single driver with one vehicle and no accidents or violations. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 6, 2019