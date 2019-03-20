Jackson National Life Insurance Review

About Jackson National Life Insurance

Jackson National is based in Michigan. It sells universal life insurance, annuities and guaranteed investment products.

In this review:



Jackson National life insurance customer satisfaction ratings

We asked current Jackson National life insurance customers to rate the company on several measures. Here are their ratings. In our best life insurance companies survey, Principal had the highest overall rating.

Overall satisfaction: 4 stars

Price satisfaction: 4 stars

Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars

Would you choose Jackson National again?

As another measure of satisfaction, we asked Jackson National life insurance customers if they would choose the company again.

In our survey, the highest percentage of people who would choose the same company again were customers of Pacific Life.





Life insurance complaints comparison

Here's a look at complaint levels among the life insurance companies in our survey. While many have very low complaint levels, Pacific Life has the lowest.





Jackson National contact information

One Corporate Way

Lansing, MI 48951

website

General inquiries: 517-381-5500

Methodology

EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of the company in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.

Next steps

Find out: How much life insurance do you need?

Choose: The types of life insurance

Compare: Life insurance quotes

Updated March 20, 2019