Types of universal life insurance

Universal life insurance is a form of insurance that can last your entire life. There are a few varieties of universal life, providing different flexibility and ways to grow (or lose) cash value. It's important to understand the differences.

Guaranteed universal life insurance

Summary

Guaranteed universal life (GUL) insurance can last as long as you live, assuming you make the payments on time. The death benefit amount for your beneficiaries is guaranteed and your premiums don't change. It's the cheapest way to buy life insurance that will pay out no matter when you die.

These policies are sometimes called "no lapse universal life."

This type of policy is for people looking mainly for a death benefit for beneficiaries, at a cheap price, and who don't care about building up cash value.

GUL policies let you select the age up to which your premiums stay the same. The higher the age, the more the policy will cost. If you live past that age, the policy could expire or become so expensive to maintain that it’s unaffordable. Some GUL policies let you select a guarantee up to age 121. If you're healthy and have relatives who lived a long time, choosing age 90, for example, would be risky.

What to watch out for

The biggest risk with GUL policies is making a late payment. If you're even one day late, the policy could lapse and you'd forfeit it, losing all premiums already paid in. No matter what life's circumstances bring in the future that affect finances, you need to pay on time. Read the policy closely before you buy to find out the consequences of a late payment. If you're occasionally late with bills, this is not the policy for you.

You typically can't change the death benefit amount with guaranteed universal life insurance, but you often can with other types of universal life.

There's generally little or no cash value in a GUL policy. Because there may be no cash value, there's no "surrender value." If you decide you don't want the policy later on you can walk away but won't get any money back. If you're looking for a lifelong policy with cash value, look at whole life insurance or the other types of universal life.





Indexed universal life insurance

Summary

Indexed universal life (IUL) insurance policies can last your entire life and often let you vary your premiums and death benefit, within certain limits. This kind of policy can give you flexibility in the future.

It builds cash value, and gains are tied to an index such as the Nasdaq 100, Russell 2000, S&P 500 or even a combination. You will likely have a choice of index. While your cash value is calculated using the index, it doesn't mean your cash value is actually invested in that index.

An IUL policy might guarantee that your interest rate will never be less than zero. This number is called the index floor. So if your index tanks, you won't lose cash value.

What to watch out for

Your index could make amazing gains but that doesn't mean your cash value will balloon as well. Your interest rate will likely be limited by the policy's participation rate and cap:

The participation rate is the portion of index upside that you'll actually get. For example, if the index goes up 8% and your participation rate is 50%, you'll get credited for 4%.

is the portion of index upside that you'll actually get. For example, if the index goes up 8% and your participation rate is 50%, you'll get credited for 4%. The cap is the maximum interest rate that will be used to calculate your gains.

Example of IUL calculation for gains

Index change x participation rate = Interest rate you get, but not higher than the cap or lower than the floor

Variable universal life insurance

Summary

Variable universal life (VUL) insurance policies allow you to vary premiums payments and the death benefit, within certain limits. This type of policy is for people who want to build cash value and manage their own investment choices.

Your cash value can be invested in multiple "sub accounts" such as stocks, bonds or money market accounts. There may be an option with a fixed interest rate as well. You can typically access the cash value through policy loans or withdrawals.

If you decide you don't want the policy you can cancel it and take the surrender value, if any. There are typically surrender charges if you want out in the first several years. The policy will spell out the surrender charges.

What to watch out for

With a VUL policy you select your investments and need to be active in monitoring them. If the underlying investments go down, the policy could lapse (meaning terminate) due to a lack of cash value. In other words, you could lose all your money.

A lot of your premiums could be eaten up by fees and charges, including fund management fees. That means less money toward cash value.

Average annual rates for a $500,000 UL policy

Sex and age Universal life to age 100 or older Male age 25 $1,763 Male age 30 $1,763 Male age 35 $2,549 Male age 40 $3,052 Male age 45 $3,626 Male age 50 $4,648 Male age 55 $5,821 Male age 60 $7,408 Female age 25 $1,560 Female age 30 $1,909 Female age 35 $2,246 Female age 40 $2,689 Female age 45 $3,236 Female age 50 $4,170 Female age 55 $5,121 Female age 60 $6,391 See methodology below

Average annual rates for a $1,000,000 UL policy

Sex and age Universal life to age 100 or older Male age 25 $3,231 Male age 30 $3,996 Male age 35 $4,699 Male age 40 $5,815 Male age 45 $6,870 Male age 50 $8,616 Male age 55 $11,158 Male age 60 $14,208 Female age 25 $2,879 Female age 30 $3,584 Female age 35 $4,239 Female age 40 $5,206 Female age 45 $6,066 Female age 50 $7,762 Female age 55 $9,725 Female age 60 $12,181 See methodology below

Average annual rates for a $2,000,000 UL policy

Sex and age Universal life to age 100 or older Male age 25 $6,462 Male age 30 $7,993 Male age 35 $9,398 Male age 40 $11,629 Male age 45 $13,741 Male age 50 $17,233 Male age 55 $22,316 Male age 60 $28,377 Female age 25 $5,718 Female age 30 $7,127 Female age 35 $8,437 Female age 40 $10,373 Female age 45 $12,131 Female age 50 $15,484 Female age 55 $19,410 Female age 60 $24,323 See methodology below

Average annual rates for a $3,000,000 UL policy

Sex and age Universal life to age 100 or older Male age 25 $9,692 Male age 30 $11,989 Male age 35 $14,097 Male age 40 $17,444 Male age 45 $20,611 Male age 50 $25,849 Male age 55 $33,475 Male age 60 $42,546 Female age 25 $8,556 Female age 30 $10,669 Female age 35 $12,635 Female age 40 $15,539 Female age 45 $18,197 Female age 50 $23,206 Female age 55 $29,095 Female age 60 $36,465 See methodology below

Average annual rates for a $5,000,000 UL policy