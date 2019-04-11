Root Insurance Review

About Root Insurance

Root Insurance Co. is a car insurance company that bases rates largely on data collected from a smartphone app about your driving. Root says it only insures good drivers, and can save them money over a traditional policy.

Root looks at your braking, speed of turning, times of day driving, miles driven and driving routes in setting rates. To sign up, you do a “test drive,” which involves downloading the Root app, signing up, and driving around as you usually would for about two to three weeks while the app collects driving data. After that, Root will decide if you qualify and give you a rate.

While actual driving is the biggest component of Root’s rate calculation, it also uses pricing factors commonly used by other insurers, including driving record (such as accidents and tickets), credit, age, sex and vehicle type.

Other insurers that offer this kind of usage-based car insurance include Allstate, Progressive, State Farm.

Root charges installment fees if you are billed in monthly installments. You pay your policy bill in the Root smartphone app.

Root is currently available in these states and has plans to expand:

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

Delaware

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

New Mexico

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Texas

Utah

Does Root have what you want?

Do you want special features with your auto insurance policy? Here's a look at what Root offers beyond the basic coverage types. (Availability could vary by state.)

Gap insurance? Yes.

Accident forgiveness? No.

New car replacement? No.

Roadside assistance coverage? Yes, Root adds it to all policies, with the expense folded into the cost of liability for bodily injury.

SR-22 filings? Yes.

Root Insurance complaints

Complaints about Root Insurance are lower than the industry median. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners collects complaint data and makes a national complaint ratio. The number is meant to show the number of complaints relative to a company's size of business.

Root insurance discounts

EverQuote reviewed filings made by Root to state insurance departments to find out what discounts are commonly offered. (These may vary by state.)

Paid in full

A discount if you pay the whole bill upfront.

Continuous insurance

A discount based on the number of months you’ve been continuously insured.

Three-year safe driving discount

Five-year accident-free discount

Autosteer discount

For eligible Tesla models.

Accident-prevention course discount

For customers age 55 and older who have completed an accident-prevention course in the last 36 months.

Root Insurance contact information

Headquarters:

80 East Rich Street

Floor Five

Columbus, OH 43215

Website

Claims service: Report a claim in the Root app or call 866-903-8451