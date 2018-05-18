Progressive Insurance Review

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue

Progressive Insurance ratings

Progressive car insurance was rated 3.5 out of 5 stars in a survey by EverQuote. This includes customer star ratings and the percentage of customers who would choose Progressive again. Customer service was rated 4 stars, and price satisfaction came in at 3.5 stars.

Complaints about Progressive auto insurance are below but near the industry median, based on data compiled by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

Over half of Progressive customers (58%) said they would buy auto insurance from the company again. The best companies for this measurement in our survey were USAA (73%), Mercury (72%) and Amica (71%).

See more company ratings in our best car insurance companies survey.

Progressive price comparison

We analyzed car insurance premiums reported by EverQuote users with good driving records to see how prices compare among Progressive and other insurers. Here's how it compares with the four cheapest insurers in our analysis.

Insurance company Average annual premium Shelter Insurance Co. $1,453 Erie Insurance $1,488 The Hartford $1,549 American Family $1,551 Progressive $1,889

Does Progressive have what you want?

Are you looking for special features in a car insurance policy? Here's a look at what Progressive offers as add-ons or separate policies.

Yes Accident forgiveness insurance?

Your rates won't go up because of one accident No New car replacement

If your car is totaled you'll be reimbursed for a new model Yes Gap insurance

If your car is totaled you'll be paid the difference between its value and what you owe on a car loan or lease Yes Non-owner insurance

Liability insurance for people who don't own cars Yes Rideshare insurance

Extra coverage for Uber and Lyft drivers Yes, Snapshot Usage-based insurance

Rates based on safe driving No Pay-per-mile insurance

Rates based on miles driven per day Yes SR-22 filings

For drivers who are required to show proof of auto insurance to their state

Progressive car insurance discounts

Here are some of the discounts offered by Progressive, based on EverQuote's analysis of state insurance filings. Discounts might not be available in all states or from all Progressive subsidiaries.





Homeowner

For owning your primary residence.

Mobile home

When your primary residence is a mobile home.

Three-year safe-driving

For customers who've had no at-fault accidents or certain violations and who meet other criteria.

Five years accident-free or five years claim-free

A discount for new customers who meet certain criteria.

Continuous insurance

For new customers, this discount is based on the length of time you've been continuously covered and also based on the previous insurance company.

Distant student

For full-time students under age 23 living at school more than 100 miles from home without a car.

Good student

For full-time students under age 23 who have a B average or better, or a 3.0 GPA or better, or who meet other academic criteria.

Teen driver

For policyholders who have a child driver under age 19 who's single.

Mature driver/defensive driving course

For customers age 55 or older who complete an approved defensive-driving class.





Smart technology

For factory-installed automatic emergency braking.

Recovery device (anti-theft)

Passive restraint

Anti-lock brakes

Daytime running lights

Air bag





Advance shop days

For initiating a quote a certain number of days before the policy effective date.

Paid in full

For paying the full bill with your application or at renewal time.

Electronic funds transfer

For using EFT to pay your bill.

Online quote

For customers who start their quotes online.

Paperless

For receiving policy documents electronically.

E-signature

For new customers who agree to sign documents electronically.

Automatic card payment

For paying automatically with a credit card or debit card.

Multi-car

For insuring more than one vehicle.

Multi-policy

For buying more than one type of policy through Progressive.

Progressive surcharges

Surcharges are extra costs for "risky" factors, generally added when you buy a policy or at renewal time. Auto insurance companies commonly add these surcharges for a specific period of time, depending on the reason. In EverQuote's review of state insurance filings we found Progressive surcharges for:

At-fault accidents.

Moving violations.

Business use of a vehicle.

of a vehicle. Rideshare use if you drive for a company such as Uber, Lyft, etc.

if you drive for a company such as Uber, Lyft, etc. Financial responsibility filing surcharge if you need proof of insurance filed, such as an SR-22. This is in addition to a filing fee.

You may find that some potential surcharges can be waived. You may be eligible for these waivers:

Low payout claims forgiveness waiver: You won't get a claim-related surcharge if Progressive's payout on the claim was $500 or less and you have been with Progressive for at least six months or you had prior insurance.

Accident surcharge waiver: You won't get surcharge for an accident if you've had a Progressive policy for at least 59 months, you reported the claim to Progressive, you didn't have any chargeable accidents or violations in the last 35 months, and you meet other criteria.

Progressive Insurance contact information

Headquarters:

6300 Wilson Mills Road

Mayfield, OH 44143

website

Customer service and claims: (800) 776-4737

Methodology

For star ratings and whether customers would choose the company again, EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of Progressive in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.

For premium comparisons, we analyzed premiums reported by EverQuote users from Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2018. Users had liability limits of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist limits of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). Rates are for a single driver with one vehicle and no accidents or violations. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Oct. 16, 2019