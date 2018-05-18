Progressive Insurance Review

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes
Progressive Insurance ratings
Progressive car insurance was rated 3.5 out of 5 stars in a survey by EverQuote. This includes customer star ratings and the percentage of customers who would choose Progressive again. Customer service was rated 4 stars, and price satisfaction came in at 3.5 stars.
Complaints about Progressive auto insurance are below but near the industry median, based on data compiled by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.
Over half of Progressive customers (58%) said they would buy auto insurance from the company again. The best companies for this measurement in our survey were USAA (73%), Mercury (72%) and Amica (71%).
Progressive price comparison
We analyzed car insurance premiums reported by EverQuote users with good driving records to see how prices compare among Progressive and other insurers. Here's how it compares with the four cheapest insurers in our analysis.
|Insurance company
|Average annual premium
|Shelter Insurance Co.
|$1,453
|Erie Insurance
|$1,488
|The Hartford
|$1,549
|American Family
|$1,551
|Progressive
|$1,889
Does Progressive have what you want?
Are you looking for special features in a car insurance policy? Here's a look at what Progressive offers as add-ons or separate policies.
|Yes
|Accident forgiveness insurance?
Your rates won't go up because of one accident
|No
|New car replacement
If your car is totaled you'll be reimbursed for a new model
|Yes
|Gap insurance
If your car is totaled you'll be paid the difference between its value and what you owe on a car loan or lease
|Yes
|Non-owner insurance
Liability insurance for people who don't own cars
|Yes
|Rideshare insurance
Extra coverage for Uber and Lyft drivers
|Yes, Snapshot
|Usage-based insurance
Rates based on safe driving
|No
|Pay-per-mile insurance
Rates based on miles driven per day
|Yes
|SR-22 filings
For drivers who are required to show proof of auto insurance to their state
Progressive car insurance discounts
Here are some of the discounts offered by Progressive, based on EverQuote's analysis of state insurance filings. Discounts might not be available in all states or from all Progressive subsidiaries.
Homeowner
For owning your primary residence.
Mobile home
When your primary residence is a mobile home.
Three-year safe-driving
For customers who've had no at-fault accidents or certain violations and who meet other criteria.
Five years accident-free or five years claim-free
A discount for new customers who meet certain criteria.
Continuous insurance
For new customers, this discount is based on the length of time you've been continuously covered and also based on the previous insurance company.
Distant student
For full-time students under age 23 living at school more than 100 miles from home without a car.
Good student
For full-time students under age 23 who have a B average or better, or a 3.0 GPA or better, or who meet other academic criteria.
Teen driver
For policyholders who have a child driver under age 19 who's single.
Mature driver/defensive driving course
For customers age 55 or older who complete an approved defensive-driving class.
Smart technology
For factory-installed automatic emergency braking.
Recovery device (anti-theft)
Passive restraint
Anti-lock brakes
Daytime running lights
Air bag
Advance shop days
For initiating a quote a certain number of days before the policy effective date.
Paid in full
For paying the full bill with your application or at renewal time.
Electronic funds transfer
For using EFT to pay your bill.
Online quote
For customers who start their quotes online.
Paperless
For receiving policy documents electronically.
E-signature
For new customers who agree to sign documents electronically.
Automatic card payment
For paying automatically with a credit card or debit card.
Multi-car
For insuring more than one vehicle.
Multi-policy
For buying more than one type of policy through Progressive.
Progressive surcharges
Surcharges are extra costs for "risky" factors, generally added when you buy a policy or at renewal time. Auto insurance companies commonly add these surcharges for a specific period of time, depending on the reason. In EverQuote's review of state insurance filings we found Progressive surcharges for:
- At-fault accidents.
- Moving violations.
- Business use of a vehicle.
- Rideshare use if you drive for a company such as Uber, Lyft, etc.
- Financial responsibility filing surcharge if you need proof of insurance filed, such as an SR-22. This is in addition to a filing fee.
You may find that some potential surcharges can be waived. You may be eligible for these waivers:
Low payout claims forgiveness waiver: You won't get a claim-related surcharge if Progressive's payout on the claim was $500 or less and you have been with Progressive for at least six months or you had prior insurance.
Accident surcharge waiver: You won't get surcharge for an accident if you've had a Progressive policy for at least 59 months, you reported the claim to Progressive, you didn't have any chargeable accidents or violations in the last 35 months, and you meet other criteria.
Progressive Insurance contact information
Headquarters:
6300 Wilson Mills Road
Mayfield, OH 44143
website
Customer service and claims: (800) 776-4737
Methodology
For star ratings and whether customers would choose the company again, EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of Progressive in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.
For premium comparisons, we analyzed premiums reported by EverQuote users from Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2018. Users had liability limits of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist limits of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). Rates are for a single driver with one vehicle and no accidents or violations. Your own rates will be different.
Updated Oct. 16, 2019
