John Hancock Life Insurance Review

John Hancock Life Insurance sells term life, final expense life insurance with guaranteed acceptance, universal life, variable universal life and indexed universal life insurance.

With the company's Vitality program, you can earn points by exercising regularly, tracked by a device such as a FitBit. Rewards include up to 15% off on your life insurance and savings when you buy healthy food. There are also discounts for travel, entertainment and shopping.

John Hancock also offers annuities, investment management and retirement services.

John Hancock life insurance customer satisfaction ratings

We asked current John Hancock life insurance customers to rate the company on several measures. Here are their ratings. In our best life insurance companies customer survey, Principal life insurance had the highest overall rating.

Overall satisfaction: 4 stars

Price satisfaction: 4 stars

Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars

Would you choose John Hancock life insurance again?

As another measure of satisfaction, we asked John Hancock customers if they would choose the company again.

In our survey, the highest percentage of people who would choose the same company again were customers of Pacific Life.





Life insurance complaints comparison

Here's a look at complaint levels among the life insurance companies in our survey. While many have very low complaint levels, Pacific Life has the lowest.





John Hancock insurance contact information

Headquarters:

601 Congress Street

Boston, MA 02210

website

Customer service: (800) 888-3734

Beneficiary change form and other forms

Methodology

EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of the company in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.

Updated March 20, 2019