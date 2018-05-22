Lincoln Financial Life Insurance Review

About Lincoln Financial

Lincoln Financial Group offers a large array of financial products and services, including life insurance, annuities, workplace benefits such as disability and dental insurance, and help from financial advisors.

The company's life insurance choices include term life, universal life, indexed universal life and variable universal life insurance.

Lincoln Financial life insurance customer satisfaction ratings

We asked Lincoln Financial life insurance customers to rate the company on several measures. Here are their ratings. In our best life insurance companies survey, Principal life insurance had the highest overall rating.

Overall satisfaction: 4 stars

Price satisfaction: 4 stars

Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars

Would you choose Lincoln Financial again?

As another measure of satisfaction, we asked Lincoln Financial life insurance customers if they would choose the company again.

In our survey, the highest percentage of people who would choose the same company again were customers of Pacific Life.





Life insurance complaints comparison

Here's a look at complaint levels among the life insurance companies in our survey. For Lincoln Financial, we used complaints from its subsidiary Lincoln National. While many have very low complaint levels, Pacific Life has the lowest.





Lincoln Financial contact information

Headquarters:

150 North Radnor Chester Road

Suite A305

Radnor, PA 19087

Mailing address:

Lincoln Financial Group

P.O. Box 21008

Greensboro, NC 27420-1008

website

Life insurance customer service: (800) 487-1485

Life insurance beneficiary change form (downloads a PDF)

Methodology

EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of the company in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.

Updated March 21, 2019