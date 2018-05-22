Lincoln Financial Life Insurance Review

About Lincoln Financial
Lincoln Financial Group offers a large array of financial products and services, including life insurance, annuities, workplace benefits such as disability and dental insurance, and help from financial advisors.
The company's life insurance choices include term life, universal life, indexed universal life and variable universal life insurance.
In this review:
Lincoln Financial life insurance customer satisfaction ratings
Life insurance complaints comparison
Lincoln Financial contact information
Lincoln Financial life insurance customer satisfaction ratings
We asked Lincoln Financial life insurance customers to rate the company on several measures. Here are their ratings. In our best life insurance companies survey, Principal life insurance had the highest overall rating.
Overall satisfaction: 4 stars
Price satisfaction: 4 stars
Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars
Would you choose Lincoln Financial again?
As another measure of satisfaction, we asked Lincoln Financial life insurance customers if they would choose the company again.
In our survey, the highest percentage of people who would choose the same company again were customers of Pacific Life.
Life insurance complaints comparison
Here's a look at complaint levels among the life insurance companies in our survey. For Lincoln Financial, we used complaints from its subsidiary Lincoln National. While many have very low complaint levels, Pacific Life has the lowest.
Lincoln Financial contact information
Headquarters:
150 North Radnor Chester Road
Suite A305
Radnor, PA 19087
Mailing address:
Lincoln Financial Group
P.O. Box 21008
Greensboro, NC 27420-1008
website
Life insurance customer service: (800) 487-1485
Life insurance beneficiary change form (downloads a PDF)
Methodology
EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of the company in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.
Next steps
Find out: How much life insurance do you need?
Choose: The types of life insurance
Compare: Life insurance quotes
Updated March 21, 2019
|
Company reviews