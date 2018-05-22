MassMutual Life Insurance Review

About MassMutual

Massachusetts Mutual (MassMutual) sells term life, whole life, universal life, variable life and guaranteed acceptance life insurance. The company also offers annuities, long-term care insurance, retirement accounts and other financial services. In addition, MassMutual's SpecialCare planning services help families of special needs children create financial plans.

MassMutual life insurance customer satisfaction ratings

We asked MassMutual life insurance customers to rate the company on several measures. Here are their ratings. In our best life insurance companies survey, Principal life insurance had the highest overall rating.

Overall satisfaction: 4 stars

Price satisfaction: 4 stars

Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars

Would you choose MassMutual again?

For another measure of satisfaction, we asked MassMutual life insurance customers if they would choose the company again.

In our survey, Pacific Life had the highest percentage of people who would choose the company again.





Life insurance complaints comparison

Here's a look at complaint levels among the life insurance companies in our survey. While many have very low complaint levels, Pacific Life has the lowest.





MassMutual Life Insurance contact information

Headquarters:

1295 State Street

Springfield, MA 01111

website

Life insurance customer service: (800) 272-2216

Beneficiary change request form

Methodology

EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of the company in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.

